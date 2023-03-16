If something was broken, chances were Roger Quade could fix it for you.
On the slim chance he couldn’t fix it, he would make you a new one that worked even better.
The lifelong Dubuquer always was fidgeting with some tool or another, and he never sat still. He worked on cars, appliances and a wide variety of household projects.
When a hired worker had a heat stroke one summer, Roger picked up where he left off and poured concrete for a project in his daughter’s backyard.
Roger died Jan. 16 at age 85, just a couple weeks after making his last repair — a family member’s diabetes monitoring machine that was on the fritz.
“He knew something about most things and at least a little bit about a lot of the rest,” said Roger’s wife, Patricia Quade. “He always said to me that he wished he could bottle up his knowledge and give it to someone before he died.”
Roger was born July 17, 1937, in Dubuque to Edward and Frieda (Biebermann) Quade. He grew up the oldest of four kids on the family farm and — by his siblings’ estimation — was his parents’ favorite.
“He was always No. 1,” said Roger’s sister, Lois Pearce. “He got the first choice, the biggest piece of pie, and that was just kind of the way it was … but I like to think he had a soft spot for his little sister.”
He always enjoyed working with his hands and picked up several tips and tricks while helping out around the farm. He attended one- and two-room school houses in the area through eighth grade and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School at the age of 16.
Roger met Patricia when he was 22. She was working at Dairy Queen when he pulled up in a ’59 Ford convertible and offered her a ride home. The two were married Dec. 30, 1961, and had two daughters, Tusdee and Tricia.
He expected his family to be as active as he was, waking them up by 8 a.m. to start the day. They spent a lot of time together outdoors or in the Jeep exploring the surrounding area. He was a bit of an instigator, pulling small jokes or poking fun with a laugh.
“I never wanted to sit next to him at dinner because he’d always try and eat my food,” recalled Roger’s youngest daughter, Tricia Wagner. “He’d laugh and go, ‘You’re not going to finish it anyway,’ and he was right, I wasn’t going to finish it all, but it was the principle of the thing.”
Roger’s daughters described him as a “softy” for the family pets, and he cried the whole time when burying the animals after they died.
While he loved his various pets over the years, he wasn’t the most creative when it came to naming them. After one of the family cats ran away one year, he gave the next one the same name for simplicity’s sake.
Roger worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 32 years, finishing his career in the tool and die room. He started wearing a suit jacket to work after assuming a supervisory position, but he spent many years working in jeans and a T-shirt.
He was dedicated to his job and held a real admiration for the company, accruing several pieces of John Deere memorabilia to keep at his and Patricia’s home. Roger was known as the “fix-it guy” at work who always would see a project through.
“(When we both worked at John Deere), I’d go to him and say, ‘Hey Roger, can we make this?’ and it was always, ‘Oh, we can do something like that’ or, ‘We can make that work,’” recalled Roger’s coworker and longtime friend Bill Huber. “You could give him just about anything metal-wise, and he’d be able to either fix it, make it or modify it.”
Roger continued using those skills after he retired in 1992. He would spend hours tinkering away at various projects or make visits to friends and family who needed at-home repairs.
When an acquaintance told him one day she was going to make a trip with her old car, he told her to bring it over, and he tuned it up so it could make the long drive. He was often blunt about pointing out when things needed repairs, but he was also quick to offer to help fix it.
“He saw things through,” Lois said. “He was never selfish with sharing everything he knew.”
Throughout his life, Roger was careful with his money. He enjoyed going to auctions, though nine times out of 10 he never bought anything. When he was out on hunting trips with friends, he would insist on driving five miles out of the way for gas that was two cents cheaper per gallon.
When it came to the people he cared about though, Roger knew how to splurge. He helped both his daughters purchase cars, and he went on a trip with Patricia to travel across Europe in 2019.
He liked to spoil his grandkids when they came along, too, always showing up to their sporting events or performances. He offered them rides when they needed it, often asking the young ones playfully, “Who’s your best friend?”
“They were really the apple of his eye,” Patricia said.
When doctors told Roger his health was declining, he made a list of all the things he wanted to get done before he died.
With renewed vigor, he took to teaching his kids and grandkids how to do certain things or finish certain projects, and he went out to clear trees that needed to be cut down on the family land. He always had an interesting tidbit to share or a piece of advice to pass on.
“I asked him what he was going to do if he got through that list, and he never really answered, but I think truly he would have just gotten another list,” said Roger’s daughter Tusdee Blus. “He wasn’t ever going to be done helping us.”
