The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque notched a win for local nonprofits, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in its eighth annual Great Give Day.
Donors made 2,734 gifts totaling $357,289 for a record number of nonprofit organizations across the seven-county Dubuque region Thursday.
The total raised was more than $17,000 more than last year’s take and the most raised since 2017.
“Strong nonprofits help build strong communities, and that’s why supporting their work is a priority for the Community Foundation,” Peter Supple, the foundation’s economic opportunity coordinator, said in a press release. “Every gift makes a difference.”
In all, 182 nonprofits from Dubuque, Allamakee, Clinton, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties participated. Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised over $2.6 million.
Throughout the day, participating organizations competed for $32,750 in bonus prizes. First place for the most donors was Camp Courageous of Iowa. For a complete list of results, visit greatgiveday.org.