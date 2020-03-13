DES MOINES — A bill in the Iowa House of Representatives continued its steady way forward Thursday, bringing the state one step closer to creating a fund that would reward school districts for using local produce.
Some iteration of the bill, HF 2591, is passed regularly to update or amend different pieces of agricultural policies. On Thursday, it unanimously moved through a House Ways and Means subcommittee.
It tweaks the duties of weighmasters and calls on the governor’s office to appoint or have appointed a veterinary assistant for each county in case of emergency.
This year, it also would create the Local Farm Produce Fund under the state treasury. Therein, the state would pay schools back $1 for every $3 spent on produce purchased directly from local producers.
The fund language was inserted by Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, who serves on both the House Agriculture and Ways and Means committees, where the bill previously was considered.
“It’s based on some things the Dubuque (Community) School District is already doing with local farmers,” he said. “It’s good for the schools and should be good for the local farm economies, too.”
Jackie Ament, the district’s dietitian and assistant manager of its food and nutrition department, said officials always are on the lookout for ways to use local produce, especially during October, or Local Food Month.
“We do apples, we do broccoli, we’ve even done peppers and corn in the past,” she said. “It’s a great time to encourage healthy eating with the kids, and it gets them excited that the apples they’re eating came a farm nearby.”
Local, per the bill, means a farm that is either in Iowa or — with cities like Dubuque in mind — is in a bordering state but within 30 miles of the school district’s boundaries.
The bill does cap state reimbursement at $1,000 per year, per school.
Currently, no budget request includes money for the fund. However, the bill has been unanimously passed in each of its hearings thus far. Isenhart said he thinks the state could at least partially fund it in its first year, depending on the economy.
“The (Iowa Revenue Estimating Committee) today said that apparently revenue should be stable,” he said. “But they did not account for COVID-19. I plan on offering something that would give $122,000 to it. That would allow them to get the program started in a third of our districts. But, if this COVID-19 outbreak lasts a long time, it could be really detrimental to Iowa’s economy. So we’ll see what shakes out.”
If the program is approved and signed, schools or school districts would have to apply each year to the treasury department to take part.
The bill will next be considered by the full Ways and Means Committee. It then would advance to the full House and potentially the Iowa Senate.