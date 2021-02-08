Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will highlight developments from Hanover, Ill., and Cuba City, Wis. in Tuesday’s edition.
Two new Dubuque businesses are adding some extra flair to special occasions in the tri-state area.
Dubuque resident Jill Keck launched Card Your Yard Dubuque in November. In the months since, the company’s sizable, weather-resistant yard signs have graced local residents’ front lawns for a wide range of celebrations.
Keck emphasized that she can personalize and customize signs to the customer’s desire.
“We’ve done signs for anniversaries, birthdays, graduations, retirements, new babies. … Our signs are for anything and everyone,” she said. “Our goal is to create a little extra excitement around those events.”
Keck’s operation is one of at least two similar businesses operating in the Dubuque area. Another operation, dubbed Card My Yard, launched in mid-January and started accepting online bookings last week.
The businesses serve an elevated purpose given the nature of the past year, when COVID-19 has compelled people to cancel the types of in-person gatherings that normally mark significant events.
This has given rise to new concepts such as drive-by birthday parties, in which guests will join a celebration by honking or waving from the safety of their vehicle. Keck said her business’s signs have been a perfect complement to these types of events.
For Keck, Card Your Yard is about more than turning a profit.
At the request of area residents, Keck has placed “health care heroes” signs outside of medical facilities free of charge. She hopes the signs send an uplifting message to a segment of the population that’s been under immense pressure over the course of the past 11 months.
Keck also plans to supply 10 “Bee Kind” signs around the community on Feb. 17 to mark Random Acts of Kindness Day. The signs will be placed in the yards of random residents, who then have the chance to pass along the kindness by placing them elsewhere.
“Anything that helps with the community makes me feel good,” she said. “Bringing joy is my number one goal.”
Keck said Card Your Yard serves residents within a 15-mile radius of Dubuque.
It can be reached at 563-580-4075. It also can be followed at Facebook.com/CardYourYardDubuque.
Local resident Peggy Neumann started a similar operation nearly one month ago. Her local operation is part of the national Card My Yard franchise.
After working in the corporate world for 21 years, Neumann came to the realization that she wanted to try something new. She learned about Card My Yard by reading a blog post on Instagram.
“I fell in love with the company and the concept and decided this was something I wanted to be a part of,” she said.
Neumann’s franchise serves Dubuque, Peosta, Sherrill and Durango, Iowa, as well as East Dubuque, Ill., and Hazel Green, Wis. She also can serve other areas for a higher fee.
Card My Yard can be reached by emailing dubuque@cardmyyard.com or by visiting cardmyyard.com.