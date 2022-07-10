Six days of music, livestock shows, midway rides and food are just weeks away in Dubuque County.
The 69th annual Dubuque County Fair will start July 26 and run through July 31 at the fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
This year’s fair will feature concerts by country and pop artists, a demolition derby, mutton busting, a Farm Olympics, a barbecue cookoff and more.
“There will be a fun science show for the kids, the official opening ceremony and our Woodstock Revival costume contest and parade,” General Manager Kevin Kotz said. “I know people are excited about that and already talking about it. I’m sure we’ll see a lot of bell bottoms.”
Officials across the tri-state area are gearing up for their annual county fairs. The local fair season officially starts this week with the Delaware County (Iowa) Fair, which kicks off Monday, July 11.
Here is everything you need to know if you want to make the rounds at area county fairs in the coming weeks.
IOWA
Delaware County Fair
When: Monday, July 11, through Sunday, July 17.
Where: Delaware County Fairgrounds, 200 E. Acers St., Manchester.
Admission: Free on Monday. $12 Tuesday through Sunday for ages 12 and older and $3 for ages 11 and younger.
Entertainment and more: Inflatable bounce houses and obstacle courses will be featured on Monday, along with the fair kick-off parade. The Harlem Wizards will present a basketball demo on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a grandstand game in the evening.
“They’ll come in and play our local celebrity team,” Fair Manager Jeannie Domeyer said. “They were here last year, and they’re so fantastic with getting the kids involved and bringing them down on the court. It’s one of the most wholesome family shows people will find.”
Other grandstand events through the week include country singer Jake Owen on Thursday and the “I Love the 90s Tour” featuring Vanilla Ice, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc and others on Friday, plus a tractor pull Saturday and a demolition derby Sunday.
“We’re really excited about the ‘I Love the 90s Tour,’” Domeyer said. “We’re hitting a bit of a different demographic with this show than the traditional country or classic rock. It’s a really high-energy show. I think a lot of people, especially those who grew up with that music, are going to like it.”
The KDST Festival Stage will feature Christian band Cain, hypnotist Brian Imbus and teen dances.
Other highlights: The fair also will feature 4-H/FFA competitions; a chainsaw carving show; a Family Fun Zone; homemade beer, wine and salsa contests; and a wrist-wrestling tournament.
More information: delawarecofair.com.
Great Jones County Fair
When: Tuesday, July 19, through Sunday, July 24.
Where: Jones County Fairgrounds, 800 N. Maple St., Monticello.
Admission: $5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and $10 after 1 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; $10 all day Saturday and Sunday for 11 years of age and older. All days free for ages 10 and younger. Gate admission does not include grandstand concerts.
Entertainment and more: This year’s grandstand concerts will feature Hank Williams Jr. with Tracy Byrd on Thursday, Brothers Osborne and Lee Brice on Friday, Lady A with special guest Uncle Kracker on Saturday and Blanco Brown on Sunday. Ticket prices range from $15 to $60.
“We’re super fortunate to be able to get these big names,” said Abby Jaeger, Great Jones County Fair office assistant. “Every year is different, and we’ve got some great acts this year.”
The Pepsi Plaza will feature an acrobatics show, a daredevil juggling and escape show, Otter Adventure, Buford Bear and one-man-band Marc Dobson.
“We’ve brought in a lot of different acts for families and kids,” Jaeger said.
Other highlights: The fair also will feature a Kids Zone, the Jones County Farm Bureau Cookout Contest, a winemaking contest, 4-H/FFA competitions and Fair Queen and Cowgirl Queen contests.
More information: greatjonescountyfair.com.
Dubuque County Fair
When: Tuesday, July 26, through Sunday, July 31.
Where: Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road, Dubuque.
Admission: $10 for ages 12 and older. Free for ages 11 and younger.
Most grandstand events are free, including Twitty and Lynn on Tuesday night, featuring the grandchildren of country artists Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. Tickets for The LACS and Chase Matthew concert on Thursday and the POP 2000 concert on Friday range in price from $5 to $32.95.
“Our free admission day is Tuesday, and the Twitty and Lynn concert that day is also free,” Kotz said. “It’s exciting to have an act like that because it’s old country and sounds great.”
Entertainment and more: The POP 2000 concert will be hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC and feature O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, David Cook and LFO. A demolition derby and truck and tractor pulls also will entertain crowds in the grandstand.
Other highlights: The fair also will feature 4-H/FFA and open class competitions, a strongman competition, sand volleyball, a barbecue cookoff and a Woodstock Revival costume contest.
Kotz said other activities this year include a mutton busting rodeo for kids, a beard contest, Farm Olympics and “Farmily” Feud.
“The mutton busting event is always popular and always a lot of fun for the kids,” he said.
More information: dbqfair.com.
Jackson County Fair
When: Tuesday, July 26, through Sunday, July 31.
Where: Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa.
Admission: $12 for ages 13 and older. Free for ages 12 and younger. Free admission for all on Tuesday. Free admission for ages 16 and younger until 5 p.m. on Thursday. $7 admission for ages 65 and older on Friday.
Reserved grandstand, party pit and box seats are available. Ticket prices range from $10 to $100.
Entertainment and more: This year’s lineup includes a downtown parade, Red Dirt Night with country singers Casey Donahew and Randall King, a Cole Swindell concert with special guest Lainey Wilson, the Night of Destruction race and demolition derby and stock car races.
“Having Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson here is the most exciting thing for us,” Fair Manager Lanny Simpson said. “When we were looking for bands last year, our agent suggested Cole and said, ‘He’s hot, and he’s just going to get hotter.’ We couldn’t have written a better script about how lucky we were to get them.”
Other highlights: The fair also will feature a petting zoo, the West Texas Rattlesnake Show, 4-H and open class contests, truck and tractor pulls, the Fair Queen contest, a hug-a-hog competition and more.
“We’ll have a lot of interest in the rattlesnake show,” Simpson said. “I’m always looking for an animal act that we don’t normally see.”
More information: jacksoncountyiowafair.com.
Clayton County Fair
When: Wednesday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 7.
Where: Clayton County Fairgrounds, 26143 Ivory Road, National.
Admission: $5 Wednesday, $15 Thursday through Saturday, $10 Sunday for ages 12 and older. Free for ages 11 and younger.
All carnival rides are free; concessions and games are available at an additional cost. All grandstand shows are free.
Entertainment and more: This year’s lineup features concerts with Confederate Railroad and High Valley, motocross, Clayton County Bull Bash, a truck and tractor pull and a demolition derby.
“Confederate Railroad is old country, and High Valley is more modern,” fair Board Member Deb Schulte said. “So we’re covering both the older people and the younger ones.”
Other highlights: This year’s fair also will include a Clover Kid Pet Show, 4-H and FFA competitions, barbecue, the fair queen pageant, a kiddie tractor pull and mutton busting.
“The mutton busting is always popular,” Schulte said. “There’s always so many kids who want to do it.”
Schulte said the 168-year-old fair has not deviated much from its roots.
“We are definitely a family-type fair,” she said. “We don’t sell alcohol. The 4-H kids can still spend the night in the barn. It’s very family-friendly.”
More information: claytoncountyfair.com.
ILLINOIS
Jo Daviess County Fair
When: Thursday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 7.
Where: Jo Daviess County Fairgrounds, High St., Warren.
Admission: $5 to $15. All grandstand events free with gate admission
Entertainment and more: This year’s fair will feature music in the beer tent, a kids day on Saturday and ATV/UTV races.
“The races will be what they call ‘redneck style’ with right-hand turns instead of left-hand turns,” said fair Board President Kaydra Heller. “So it’s fair game for just the regular guy who wants to come out and race. We will have a wide variety of music in the beer tent, including a DJ.”
Other highlights: This year’s lineup also includes a mud volleyball tournament; carnival; and county fair competitions in textiles, fine arts, photography, baking and canning, woodworking and all livestock events except poultry.
“With the avian flu this year and the restrictions imposed, we opted to skip the poultry altogether this year,” Heller said. “We will have open and junior classes in all categories.”
More information: jodaviesscountyfair.org.
WISCONSIN
Lafayette County Fair
When: Wednesday, July 13, through Sunday, July 17.
Where: Lafayette County Fairgrounds, 701 E. Louisa St., Darlington.
Admission: $10 for adults, $7 for ages 13 to 16, $5 for ages 9 to 12 and free for ages 8 and younger. Free gate admission on Friday night. $10 admission to stock car races on Friday night.
Entertainment and more: The lineup this year includes a lumberjack show featuring local celebrities, tractor pulls, stock car races, a kiddie tractor pull, a demolition derby and music by the Larry Busch Orchestra.
“The lumberjack show is brand new,” Fair Manager Peggy Soehnlien said. “It’s a 90-minute show with local celebrity log rolling and lumberjack demonstrations.”
Soehnlien said it has been a long time since the fair has hosted a demolition derby, and the one at this year’s fair will feature drivers who travel the demo derby circuit and earn points for their performance.
Other highlights: Also featured this year will be carnival rides and games, interactive lumberjack camps, pie and muffin contests, 4-H and open class competitions, a master showman contest and music in the beer hall with Hot Rod DJ.
“With the interactive lumberjack camps, kids and adults will get a chance to try log rolling, cross log cutting and other lumberjack jobs,” Soehnlien said.
More information: lafayettecountyfair.org.
Grant County Fair
When: Sunday, Aug. 14, through Sunday, Aug. 21.
Where: Grant County Fairgrounds, 916 E. Elm St., Lancaster.
Admission: $6. Free for ages 8 and younger. Grandstand events: $12 for adults; $5 for 8 and younger. $20 infield tickets available for Badger State Tractor Pull and Epic Construction events.
Free admission from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for seniors age 62 and older on Friday and for military, veterans, fire, police and EMS with proper ID on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Entertainment and more: The fair will feature Badger State tractor pullers, stock car racing, demolition derby, ATV/UTV races, truck and dirt bike racing and country artists Ashley Barron and Jarrod Turner.
Other highlights: Also in this year’s lineup are magician and hypnotist Jim Mitchell, live music from local bands, 4-H/FFA and open class competitions, pedal pull races for ages 4 to 12 and a carnival.
More information: funonforty.co.grant.wi.gov.
Crawford County Fair
When: Thursday, Aug. 25, through Sunday, Aug. 28.
Where: Crawford County Fairgrounds, 17725 Wisconsin 131, Gays Mills.
Admission: $7 for ages 9 and older. Free for ages 8 and younger.
Entertainment and more: Grandstand events include live music by Tangent and High Mileage, Tri-State Truck and Tractor Pullers, champion bull riding with Check Bucking Bulls and a demolition derby.
Other highlights: This year’s fair also features a carnival, open class and youth class competitions, a daily kids show with Nick D. Entertainment, kids pedal pulls and local firefighters water fights.
More information: crawfordcountywisconsinfair.com.
Iowa County Fair
When: Thursday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 5.
Where: 900 Fair St., Mineral Point.
Admission: $10 for adults. $5 for ages 8 to 12. Free for ages 7 and younger.
Entertainment and more: The fair will feature live music in the beer tent, a professional rodeo, professional lawn mower racing, a demolition derby and a tractor pull.
“CC Bucking Bulls will be coming in with bull riders and barrel racing,” Promotions Director Kristen May said. “And the lawn mower racing is a lot of fun.”
Other highlights: This year’s lineup also includes food trucks, a kids pedal tractor pull and harness racing.
“Mineral Point has the fastest harness racing track in the state,” May said.
May said fairgoers can check out the Iowa County Fair Facebook page for chances to win free passes and other prizes prior to the fair’s opening day.
“The fair is very new and improved this year,” she said. “We’ve added lots of new vendors and activities.”
More information: iowacountyfair.com.
