DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members this week heard updates on the design and funding possibilities for a proposed bridge project that would connect the east and west sides of the city.
A council work session was held Wednesday night at the Dyersville Social Center, 625 Third Ave. SE, to provide more information on the 12th Avenue to 13th Avenue bridge project and answer questions from community members.
Many questions focused on funding sources for the project, as well as the benefits of the current design of the bridge and roadway.
Mike Kurek, project manager with HDR Engineering, shared the preliminary design for the project, which proposes the construction of two bridges. One bridge, starting at 12th Avenue SW, would traverse the North Fork of the Maquoketa River. A shorter bridge would start at 13th Ave SE. The two bridges would be connected in the middle by roadway.
A pedestrian trail would also be added along the roadway.
The current projected cost of the project is $8 million, Kurek said.
Designing the 12th/13th Avenue connector with two bridges instead of one large bridge was actually found to be more cost-effective, he added, potentially saving $7 to $10 million.
Officials have applied for two grants: $5.7 million from U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant funds and $500,000 from the Iowa Clean Air Attainment Program.
Dyersville City Administrator Mick Michel said that the city has been working on this project for a decade, and the deadline remains uncertain as state and federal funding dollars are sought.
“It’s too much of a big ask for the taxpayers to take this one all by themselves,” he said. “Without state dollars and federal dollars, this project is not going to happen immediately.”
Kurek said officials believe that they have a decent chance of being among the top applicants for the grants, though selection depends on what other projects they are competing against.
“Where we’re at in the project now, it makes it an appetizing project that’s shovel-ready and basically can be constructed next year,” he said.
He added that the bridge would also be able to accommodate an 100-year flood event and cut down on miles traveled by motorists, as vehicles wouldn’t have to detour to highways in order to get around town in times of high water.
Mayor Jim Heavens encouraged community members to let the city council know their opinions on the bridge project in the coming weeks, as the council will have to eventually make a decision on investing more money into design costs.
“This is a big decision taxpayers have to make,” he said. “I don’t want there to be any controversy, so let’s give them some guidance.”
But Michel stressed that waiting to see what grant funding would go toward the project is necessary, as taxpayers won’t be footing the total project cost.
“In order for us to construct this project with city dollars alone is not feasible, given the population base and tax dollars now,” he said.