Dubuque County supervisors recently agreed to shell out about $1.2 million in funding to area organizations in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
That total is down about $20,000 from the current fiscal year, according to county officials. Supported projects focus on economic development and mental health issues throughout the county.
Beyond the Game
The county granted $100,000 to cover operational costs for the upcoming “Beyond the Game” celebration, which will be held from Aug. 12 to 15 to coincide with the Aug. 13 Major League Baseball game to be held at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
Karla Thompson, executive director of the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, said the county is contributing the funds as a sponsor in order to ensure that the events scheduled around the game can be free to the public.
“We want to make sure everyone can come and enjoy the events we have planned,” Thompson said. “The county’s support allows for that.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough said the funding request is in line with the county’s commitment to economic development.
Creative Adventure Lab
Creative Adventure Lab was granted $50,000 by the county to assist in the creation of innovation labs in Cascade and Dyersville.
The Dubuque-based nonprofit organization already has established a lab in the city. The facility allows local entrepreneurs and business leaders to meet and utilize resources in a collaborative work space, and provides programming that supports startups.
Jordan DeGree, executive director of Creative Adventure Lab, said the Dubuque lab has seen enough success that the organization now wants to bring those same services to rural parts of the county.
He noted that Creative Adventure Lab is working with city governments in Cascade and Dyersville to secure locations for the innovation centers.
He added that the Cascade and Dyersville locations will be different from the Dubuque lab and will have a unique focus on rural business development.
“We want to replicate our innovation lab in those communities at a rural community scale,” DeGree said. “It’s part of a regional strategy to foster innovation.”
The funding granted by the county is the first of three annual $50,000 grants Creative Innovation Lab will request. DeGree said the final price of developing the two innovation labs has not been determined.
He added that he hopes to have both locations opened by the end of 2020.
Brain Health Initiative
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque was granted $91,896 for its initiative to address mental health issues in the county.
Paul Duster, director of community initiatives at the foundation, said the Brain Health Initiative will continue work to improve access to mental health services for residents. Those efforts include the maintenance of a mobile crisis unit, the development of an emotional access center and continued research into mental health services in schools.
“All of this work is already ongoing, and this allows for the continuation of this work,” Duster said.
More specifically, Duster said the money will be spent on contracting with experts who will be able to coordinate with the foundation in ways to improve mental health services in the area.
Supervisor Dave Baker said the initiative should lead to the proposal of more projects that will address mental health issues in the county.
“I think they are taking the lead on brain health issues,” Baker said. “I think this is money well spent.”
Dubuque County Historical Society
Supervisors agreed to hold off on a $72,000 funding request from the Dubuque County Historical Society.
McDonough said the funding granted by the county each year primarily supports museums in Dubuque, and she would like to see the money more evenly distributed to museum operations throughout the county.
“Some of the smaller museums throughout the county in our smaller communities have not been receiving any funding,” McDonough said.
McDonough proposed that the requested funding be increased by $13,000 in order to provide more money that can be distributed to the smaller museums.
Supervisor Jay Wickham proposed supervisors reject the funding request and then meet with historical society members to explain their desire to have the funding be distributed throughout the county. The funding then would be granted at a later date through a budget amendment.
The board agreed and unanimously voted to reject the funding request.