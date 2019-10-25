MANCHESTER, Iowa — Both sides are awaiting an Iowa District Court judge’s decision after a six-day civil trial regarding an embattled Manchester roadside zoo wrapped this week.
Several Iowa residents and the California-based Animal Legal Defense Fund are suing Pam and Tom Sellner, owners of Cricket Hollow Animal Park. The suit seeks to remove the Sellners’ animals and shut down their operation.
The zoo, located west of Manchester, has been under fire for years for alleged violations of multiple animal welfare laws. Some animals already have been removed through the legal efforts of the ALDF, and the Sellners have been cited multiple times by federal inspectors.
Trial began Monday, Oct. 16, in Iowa District Court for Delaware County. Proceedings concluded Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig has 60 days from the conclusion of the trial to issue a decision. The ALDF must file a post-trial brief by Nov. 12, while the Sellners have until Nov. 22.