Fall Scenic Chairlift Rides
Saturday, Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road
1 to 4 p.m. Take in a sunset and fall foliage. There will be hot cocoa, hot apple cider, food and s’mores at a bonfire. 7 Hills Brewing Co. will serve beer samples. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and participate in a costume contest. All guests are asked to wear masks and use hand sanitizer. The cost is $15 for ages 13 and older and $8 for ages 6 to 13, with no cost for children ages 5 and younger with an adult.
Potosi Wine/Beer 5K Run/Walk
Saturday, Potosi, Wis.
9 to 11 a.m. Runners will be able to sample from Whispering Bluffs Winery and Potosi Brewing Co. They also will receive a race T-shirt, souvenir wine glass and free glass of wine, beer or soda. For more information or to register as a runner for $50 or as a spectator for $10, plus sign-up fees, visit tinyurl.com/y5lfemvs. Prices increase on Saturday.
Mad Scientist Fun Day
Sunday, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Port of Dubuque
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume. Awards will be given for best family costume, best animal costume, best historical costume and best overall costume. Science demonstrations throughout the day. A scavenger hunt will take guests to destinations throughout campus. In lieu of trick-or-treating, children 12 and younger will be provided a bag of candy upon exit while supplies last. Admission is $9.95 per person. Members enter free. Tickets are available at the box office and at tinyurl.com/y649k7k6.
Trick-or-treating
Sunday, Bellevue, Epworth and Farley, Iowa
Three local communities will get an early start on Halloween by hosting trick-or-treating on Sunday. Bellevue’s hours are 4 to 6 p.m., while it will be from 6 to 7 p.m. in both Epworth and Farley.