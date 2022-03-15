GALENA, Ill. — Hunters in Jo Daviess County took an increased number of bobcats during the season that concluded in February.
Nine bobcats were taken in the county, compared to three the previous season, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
A press release states that five bobcats were taken by gun, one by archery and three by trapping in Jo Daviess County.
Statewide, hunters took 290 bobcats during the season that concluded on Feb. 15. The statewide total marks a decrease from the 2020-2021 season, when 339 were taken.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.