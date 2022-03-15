GALENA, Ill. — Hunters in Jo Daviess County took an increased number of bobcats during the season that concluded in February.

Nine bobcats were taken in the county, compared to three the previous season, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

A press release states that five bobcats were taken by gun, one by archery and three by trapping in Jo Daviess County.

Statewide, hunters took 290 bobcats during the season that concluded on Feb. 15. The statewide total marks a decrease from the 2020-2021 season, when 339 were taken.

Tags

Recommended for you