Dubuque museum staff expect some newcomers to become star attractions next month.
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s Rivers to the Sea Gallery opens March 3 with seahorses taking center stage.
“They will share their display with different types of corals, but the main focus will be the seahorses. They will be the stars,” said Maia Davidson, the museum’s assistant curator of living collections.
Davidson said visitors could be surprised when they get to know more about the seahorses, once the animals emerge from quarantine at the museum and enter their display when the new gallery opens.
“Seahorses have always been my favorite animal, and I think it’s because of all of their amazing adaptations,” she said.
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum.
This week’s profile takes a look at sea animals with some unique features.
Seahorses have long snouts like a horse and long tails.
“Their tail is square-shaped, and that allows it to grip harder and hold tighter than if it was rounded shape,” Davidson said. “That is very helpful for them because they are terrible swimmers. They have a dorsal fin on the back, and that little fin is the only thing that gives them any locomotion. Having a strong tail and being able to grab onto things is very important for them. Otherwise, if a big current comes along, they could be easily swept away.”
Davidson said seahorses boast uniquely functioning eyes.
“Their eyes move independently from each other, like a chameleon’s eyes,” she said. “That helps them look out for predators and helps them to focus and track their prey, which are tiny little shrimp or other crustaceans that might be swimming around in the environment.”
Davidson said seahorses must eat often.
“They don’t have a true stomach,” she said. “For me and you, we can eat a big meal and be pretty good for a while. They have to be constantly eating, so we do feed them several times throughout the day because they can’t store any of that food for later. They always need to use it right now, in the moment.”
Davidson said seahorses are unique when it comes to reproduction.
“The males deliver the babies,” she said.
Females insert eggs into a male’s pouch. The male then incubates the developing embryos.
“He will carry (the embryos) and, depending on the species, they can give birth to 1,000 babies,” Davidson said. “They come out as teeny, tiny little guys who look like the adults.”
