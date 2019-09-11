MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Tom Steyer, a billionaire activist and a leader of the movement to impeach President Donald Trump, will stop in Jackson County.
The campaign for the Democratic presidential candidate announced that he will hold an event at noon Friday, Sept. 13, at the home of former Iowa Rep. Bob Osterhaus at 216 Austin St. in Maquoketa.
Steyer will be wrapping a four-stop tour that begins in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 12.
This will be his first visit to the tri-state area.
Steyer joined the crowded Democratic primary field on July 9. After a career in finance and hedge fund management, he founded climate activism group NextGen America. He also has donated tens of millions of dollars to political campaigns in recent cycles.
Earlier this week, he qualified to participate in the Oct. 15-15 Democratic presidential debate in Ohio.