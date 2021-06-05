Almost 100 people wearing orange gathered today in Dubuque to focus on gun violence and safety awareness.
The Wear Orange Rally in Washington Square was put together by Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day — which was Friday — and Wear Orange weekend.
"We have to speak up for our safety," said Lucian Paucean, of Dubuque.
Paucean attended the rally with his daughter Luciana, 9, who rode around the park sidewalks as she listened to the rally speakers.
"I learned from here today that everyone can unite to break this big problem," she said.
Attendees stood together in the beating sun and sat in lawn chairs in the shade, wearing orange shirts and hats. People held signs with statements such as "End gun violence" and "For gun sense in America."
Dubuque City Council Member Danny Sprank was among the featured speakers. He spoke about how families have become afraid of others’ children and how some schools resemble jails due to the threat of gun violence.
“Some people think we still live in the Wild West,” he said
Sprank said the U.S. is experiencing a “gun violence pandemic” -- a comment that drew applause from the audience, along with his following comment.
“Any gun control would be better than what we don’t have now,” he said.
Karen Pollard, of Dubuque, and Judy Callahan, of East Dubuque, Ill., sat at a picnic table in the shade during the rally, both in orange shirts.
“I’m concerned that anybody can get a gun,” Pollard said. “Kids are getting killed because they pick up their parents' guns.”
Callahan shared Pollard's concern about the safety of children and said she was worried about all forms of violence within society.
"We need to address violent thinking and violent action," she said.
As the words of local activist and recent University of Dubuque graduate Jakyra Bryant echoed off surrounding buildings, the crowd applauded and cheered.
"I don't understand why we have military-grade guns in the hands of civilians," Bryant said as she referenced gun control during her speech.
She also mentioned the Black Lives Matter movement and said the issues of police brutality and gun violence go hand in hand.
Tim Moothart, president of Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence, said he wanted people to understand the purpose of the rally.
"It's a reducing gun violence rally -- we're not saying people should give up their guns," he said. "We're just saying use guns more safely."
The proposed “strict scrutiny amendment” that will appear on Iowans’ November 2022 ballots also was brought up during the rally.
The amendment states that “any and all restrictions” of the right to bear arms “shall be subject to strict scrutiny."
"The real concern for me is guns are a very powerful tool and shouldn't be taken advantage of," said Andrea Eboh, of Dubuque. "I think a lot of voices want to normalize the tool being everywhere."
Eboh is a part of the Dubuque chapter of Moms Demand Action, a self-described "grass-roots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence." Eboh said people should pause and think critically about the strict scrutiny amendment.
"I don't think it's needed," she said.
To close out the rally against gun violence, Moothart led the crowd in chanting "spread the truth."
"This is not a political topic," he said. "It's a public health topic.