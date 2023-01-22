Police said a Dubuque man assaulted his girlfriend while in possession of a knife.
Nathan M. Hastings, 33, of 3985 Short St., was arrested at 3:01 a.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon and domestic abuse assault with injury.
Court documents state that officers received a report at 2:19 a.m. Saturday of a physical disturbance involving a knife. They met with a witness who said she was on the phone with a friend involved in the disturbance.
The witness said she observed the woman being punched in the face and falling on the ground. The witness said when the woman was on the ground “she observed the other party to possess a knife and heard him state, ‘I am going to kill you,’” documents state.
Officers went to the woman’s residence and heard yelling inside. The woman told officers she had been arguing with her boyfriend, Hastings. Officers saw that the woman had “blood, redness and bruising” on her right ear and cheek, documents state. When they asked to take photographs of the injuries, she became uncooperative.
Hastings denied making physical contact with the woman. Officers saw a laceration on Hastings’ finger, which he said was a reopened injury from a prior cut.