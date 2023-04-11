Dubuque Community Schools officials have increased the district’s tax levy rate, returning it close to the level approved two years ago, and homeowners will see an increase in the school district portion of their property taxes.
School board members this week voted unanimously to approve a $188.1 million certified budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
As part of that budget, the district’s property tax rate will be set at $14.51 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
That number represents an increase of about 60 cents from the district’s current tax levy rate of $13.91 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, which was the lowest the district had seen in 15 years when it was approved last April. The new rate, which will take effect on September’s property tax bills, is still slightly lower than the district’s levy rate during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which was $14.56 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
In the city of Dubuque, the owner of an average-valued home — $159,503 — will pay $63.82 more in school taxes annually. The residential category now includes multi-residential properties as well, under a law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2021 that eliminated multi-residential as a property tax classification.
District Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kelleher noted that due to changes in the way the state calculates the taxable value of commercial and industrial properties, owners of those types of properties will in fact see the district portion of their property taxes decrease with the approval of the new levy rate.
Commercial properties will see a 9.9% decrease in district property taxes, or an annual drop of $536.12 for an average-valued property. Meanwhile, industrial properties will see their district property taxes drop by 5.94%, or $445.97 annually for an average-valued property.
Kelleher said part of the reason behind seeking an increase in the tax levy rate stems from anticipated rising costs in the district’s management fund.
“We have received word that there will be some rather large increases in both the workers’ (compensation) and the property and liability (insurance costs),” he said. “We also wanted to stabilize the levy rate going forward … Hopefully, in the future, we’ll be able to maintain a levy rate right around that $14.50 level.”
School board members intend to seek voter approval later this year for an up-to-$150 million general obligation bond that would pay for construction of a new middle school and other district projects. District leaders have stated that the bond would require no increases to the district’s tax levy rate now that the $14.51 rate has been set.
Regarding the budget as a whole, Kelleher noted that federal COVID-19 relief funding has helped “stabilize” the district’s budget for the past several years, but the vast majority of those dollars will be spent by the end of this fiscal year.
Additionally, the district is continuing to see decreases in its certified enrollment, and state per-pupil supplemental aid has not kept pace with the rising cost of goods and services. This year, the Iowa Legislature approved a 3% increase in per-pupil aid, higher than what had been approved in recent years, but still well below the current 7% to 8% inflation rate.
“The funding is not matching what our current expenditures are … so we need to become more efficient with the dollars that we are receiving,” Kelleher said.
Board Member Tami Ryan emphasized that state regulations dictate how much money school districts can spend from each of its funding streams, which affects the tax rate each year.
“We are not allowed to spend beyond what the (state spending) authority is, so our philosophy was to no longer continue to collect dollars that we could not spend. That’s why it came down for many years, and when, it was needed, (it was) able to go back up,” she said. “ … We’re just getting back to a point where it’s going to be very steady moving forward.”
Also Monday, board members approved agreements for the upcoming school year with Dubuque Education Association, which represents the district’s teachers, counselors and nurses, and with the district’s custodial employees.
Board documents state that the new agreement with Dubuque Education Association covers 927 employees, while the agreement with custodial employees covers 90 employees. Both agreements include a 3.04% salary and benefits increase.
