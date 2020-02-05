After a nearly 24-hour wait, Iowa Democratic Party officials on Tuesday finally revealed that — with 62% of statewide precincts reporting — former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is on track to be the “winner” of the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.
The partial results were released at 4 p.m., far later than organizers and pundits predicted. The delay was due to problems with results tabulated by a new app that was designed to streamline reporting of the results.
The early results showed Buttigieg with 26.9% of Iowa’s state delegate equivalents, the measure through which success in the caucus is determined. He was followed closely by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who had 25.1%.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., had 18.3% of SDEs, while former Vice President Joe Biden had 15.6%. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., had 12.6%.
The early statewide results mirror trends in eastern Iowa as well.
Eighteen of Dubuque County’s 45 precincts had reported results as of Tuesday evening. Nine of Clayton County’s 14 precincts were in. Eight of Delaware County’s 12 were counted. Ten of Jackson County’s 16 precincts had reported.
Even with a significant amount of data missing, the early reports could be telling, according to Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz.
“It seems like the precincts that they put forward were pretty representative precincts, so we might not see too drastic a change,” he said.
Buttigieg came out on top in Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties. He attracted nearly 1,300 supporters in the reported precincts and more than 20 state delegate equivalents, or the projected number of state party convention delegates a candidate will receive.
Sanders also fared well in eastern Iowa, taking second early on in Dubuque and Jones counties.
Budzisz, though, said Sanders’ showing varied heavily from precinct to precinct.
“You’re going to see these pockets of Sanders support, around Loras College, for instance, and some precincts scattered around the county,” he said. “I also heard reports of precincts where Sanders wasn’t viable. It’s interesting to see the variety.”
Both Biden and Klobuchar performed much better locally than in the statewide rankings.
Biden made more stops to the area than most candidates in the past few months. And he received endorsements from big names in the area, including U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, and longtime Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque.
He managed to take third in Dubuque County in the early results. Biden rose highest in Jackson County, where he was in second place as of Tuesday evening.
Klobuchar is currently first in Delaware County. She currently is in second behind Buttigieg in Clayton County.
“That’s not unsurprising to see Biden and Klobuchar do well in this part of the state,” Budzisz said. “It tends to be more moderate when it comes to the Democratic caucuses. Statewide, it was a tougher night for Biden and Klobuchar, but this area was pretty strong. Pete tended to do well in rural areas, which is where Biden and Klobuchar did as well. Buttigieg had an advantage in realignment. He was a relatively popular second choice.”
The early results also did not surprise several local precinct volunteers. What was surprising, however, was the lack of results post-caucus.
“I felt like we were well-prepared,” said Donna Duvall, co-chairwoman of the Jackson County Democratic Party. “Some of our people had been to multiple caucus trainings. We had a mock caucus just a week before. I thought, ‘Oh, we had a pretty successful caucus here.’ I got in my car and listened to the radio and hear that it was chaos, there were no results.”
The state party’s now infamous snafu with a reporting app hit Dubuque County too.
“I expected today to be easier than yesterday, but it ended up being more difficult,” Dubuque County Democratic Party Chairman Steve Drahozal said Tuesday evening. “I had expected we would be doing work. What I didn’t expect (was) that we would be scrambling to get things down to Des Moines.”
Drahozal said volunteers had been working full blast since 9 a.m., trying to collect packets of presidential preference cards from the county’s 45 precincts. The task was made more difficult because many are rural and far away from where precinct chairs worked their day jobs on Tuesday.
Gina Dahlstrom-Osburn worked the Jefferson Township precinct in Clayton County. She said the app going down would not have been a problem if the state party had appropriately staffed its caucus hotline, which was designed as a failsafe in case there were problems with the app.
“At 10:30 p.m., we were exhausted, had cleaned up, cleared everybody out,” she said. “My assistant couldn’t work the app and called. We were on hold for an hour and a half before we gave up.”