ELKADER, Iowa — Community members have another opportunity to provide input on the 2020 Elkader Community Visioning plan.
A public event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in the community room of FreedomBank, 210 S. Main St. Residents can listen to presentations by city officials and see displays of proposed projects before sharing their thoughts.
Public feedback on the plan has been collected throughout the year. Community visioning aims to improve the city’s transportation through a variety of projects, including updating sidewalks and improving conditions for bicyclists.