A credit union is closing one of its Dubuque branches.
Alliant Credit Union announced that services provided by its branch within MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, will cease. That location has been closed since March 18 due to COVID-19 precautions and will not be reopened, according to a press release.
The credit union will continue offering services at two other Dubuque branches, located at 1200 Associates Drive and 1402 White St.
Alliant framed the move as part of a broader transition to electronic banking services at a time when fewer members are visiting brick-and-mortar locations. It also is closing one of its two branches in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.