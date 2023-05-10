EPWORTH, Iowa — Fifth-grader Gianna Wuisan scooped up a fluffy gray rabbit from a small enclosure on the grounds of Epworth Elementary School on Tuesday, holding it out for a group of younger students to pet.
“It’s so soft and warm,” said first-grader Cole Reuter as he gently stroked the animal’s back.
Other students were busy petting lambs, calves, goats and a plethora of other farm animals brought to the school by fifth-grade students for Epworth Elementary’s inaugural Fifth Grade Friendly Farms event.
Fifth-grade teachers Carrye Pucci and Kristen Wagner collaborated to lead the project after learning that their students’ families owned many animals. Although families donated their time and resources for the event, the fifth-graders were tasked with creating a business plan and budget for how much a similar petting zoo would cost if they had to pay for it, which they determined would be around $80,000.
“It became the fifth-grade passion project,” Pucci said. “It’s a fun way for them to give back to the school and the other kids and even maybe start a tradition.”
Fifth-grade students Ryan Brehm and Lee Burds kept a close eye on a flock of white leghorn chickens in a cage. The birds belong to Lee’s family, who live on a farm just outside of Epworth.
“They produce a lot of eggs, like more than 360 a year,” Lee told a group of students. “Sometimes, they can lay two eggs per day.”
Kynlee Merkes, a first-grader, tentatively stretched out a hand to pet the squirming chicken in Ryan’s arms.
“Does he bite?” she asked dubiously.
“Sometimes they like to peck, but only if they’re cornered,” Lee told her.
After visiting several types of animals, Kynlee decided she preferred a quartet of tiny kittens, particularly one named Star.
In a nearby enclosure, fifth-grader Ella Astgen led a donkey named Tito on a leash, gently pushing the animal closer to the fence so a crowd of young students could pat his back.
“He’s very friendly, and he loves people,” Ella told them. “Sometimes he doesn’t like to listen, and he just has his own mind … but he loves attention and pets.”
Ella, whose family lives in Durango and has a small hobby farm, said the process of planning the event was exciting but also a little difficult.
“It’s been kind of hard to try to figure out how we’re going to get all the equipment together and who’s going to help with what stuff,” she said.
In addition to the live animals, younger students also visited an educational station where fifth-graders displayed posters with information about the habitat and care of each animal present. The youngsters received a snack and drink and were given a balloon animal as they left the Friendly Farms event.
Paraprofessional Jennifer Frasher said the event provided valuable exposure to animals for students such as the first-graders she was supervising.
“A lot of these kids live in town, so they don’t ever get to see these types of animals, so they were all really excited,” she said. “One little girl said it was the best day of her life.”
As the first-graders lined up to return to class, they chattered excitedly with each other, sharing facts they had learned about the animals.
For Gemma Kniess, her favorites were a pair of alpacas owned by Kim and Doug Lehmann.
“I saw one lying down, and I thought it was cute,” Gemma said.
The Lehmanns, who live on a farm north of Peosta, own several types of animals, including alpacas and Pygora goats. Their oldest son, Gavin, is in fifth grade at Epworth Elementary and helped plan the Friendly Farms event.
“It’s not every day he comes home and asks if he can bring the alpacas to school,” Kim Lehmann said.
She said the family was eager to participate in the event to help educate students about their animals and the many uses for their fiber, such as dryer balls to help prevent clothing from clumping and wrinkling in the dryer.
“Have you heard of llamas?” Kim asked a group of young students who had gathered around to pet a 3-year-old alpaca named Josie. “Well, alpacas are similar, but llamas are twice as big, and llamas will spit. Alpacas are very, very sweet. We’ve never been spit on once.”
Pucci said the main goal of the event was to provide a fun day for both fifth-graders and younger learners while also teaching the older students responsibility.
“(We talked about) how to educate the rest of the students about these animals, or what to do if someone might be scared to pet one of them,” she said. “It’s letting them step into that planning and leadership role … and it’s a fun way for them to show off their lives outside of school, too.”
