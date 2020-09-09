MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa City Council members on Tuesday night approved a $4 million settlement with the family of a man who died while in police custody.
City Administrator Gerald Smith said the settlement will not be finalized until an additional hearing is held regarding the Drew M. Edwards’ estate. His family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the city of Maquoketa, Jackson County, Maquoketa Assistant Police Chief Brendan Zeimet and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder.
Local law enforcement officials have denied any wrongdoing in connection with the death, and Muscatine County’s then-county attorney, Alan Ostergren, determined there was no criminal conduct by law enforcement in the incident.
According to court documents, Zeimet and Schroeder were among those attempting to arrest Edwards, 22, at about 7 a.m. June 15, 2019, in Maquoketa for an assault earlier in the day.
According to Ostergren, law enforcement spent more than 10 minutes trying to talk Edwards into cooperating.
A letter from Ostergen states that Zeimet and Schroeder were aware that Edwards “had a history of fighting with law enforcement when he was under the influence of controlled substances” and that he “appeared to be impaired.”
When law enforcement went to apprehend Edwards, he ran. He was shot with a stun gun twice, “but it had no substantial effect,” according to the county attorney’s letter.
A struggle ensued, and after Edwards was subdued, officers noticed he had stopped breathing.
In the lawsuit, the family argued that Zeimet’s and Schroeder’s use of stun guns exacerbated a heart condition and led to his death.
The family argued that authorities knew of the heart condition, as he had to be hospitalized on two earlier occasions in which stun guns were used.
A spokesperson for the law office of Dave O’Brien, the attorney representing the family, told the Telegraph Herald last week that the family of Edwards also would receive a $500,000 settlement from the county, but so far no such agreement has been finalized, said County Supervisor Mike Steines.
“We are still in litigation, and I haven’t heard anything from our attorney,” he said. “I know the attorney for the Edwards’ side has said a few things. We don’t have anything on our agenda yet.”