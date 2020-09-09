News in your town

Authorities: At least 2 injured in Grant County crash

Authorities: Driver injured when vehicle hits tree in Grant County after he falls asleep

2 injured in 2-vehicle wreck in northern Grant County

DNR: 2 injured -- 1 seriously -- when boat hits large wake on river in Clayton County

Five Flags announces 2 concerts postponed, 2 other events canceled

Authorities ID man killed in crash near Thomson

Teen injured in crash with tractor near Platteville

31 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County; 19 cases, 1 death in Grant County over 2 days

Maquoketa council agrees to pay $4 million for wrongful death settlement

Authorities: Rural Dubuque man arrested for temporarily hanging his dog

With 36 cases at UW-P, area colleges see reports of COVID-19 on campus

TH Farm Families of the Year: Carpenters continue making mark in SW Wisconsin agricultural community

Dubuque City Council: Monday's developments

UPDATE: Loras removes founder's statue after revelations of slave ownership

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

UW-P reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in latest update