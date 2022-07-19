The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
COMISKEY PARK
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to give preliminary approval to plans and specifications for a project to redevelop Comiskey Park and to set a public hearing on Aug. 1, where the council could vote to open up bids for the project.
Background: City officials intend to spend to make several improvements to Comiskey Park in a two-phase project. The first phase will cost $2.2 million and will include the installation of a splash pad, new playground equipment, basketball courts, walkway additions and other park amenities.
City officials had initially planned to begin construction on the project last September, but delays in gaining state approval for grant funding for the project has set back the projected construction date.
The first phase of the project, which was initially projected to cost $1.6 million, will be partially funded by $625,000 in grants from the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Wellmark Foundation and Bloom. The remainder will be covered by the city, according to council documents.
What’s next: City officials now estimate a contract for the project will be awarded on Aug. 15, with a planned completion date of May 25, 2023.
Green Industrial Properties
Action: City Council members voted 7-0, to approve a development agreement with Green Industrial Properties LLC, Innovation Properties LLC and Green Industrial Supply Inc. for a planned expansion of Green Industrial Supply’s existing Dubuque facility.
Background: The company intends to add 97,000 square feet to its 142,000-square-foot building at 1525 Innovation Drive, a project estimated to cost $7.8 million. As a result of the expansion, Green Industrial Supply has committed to adding 10 full-time jobs.
The proposed development agreement for the project would involve the city granting an estimated $1.4 million in tax-increment financing for the project over the next 10 years.
What’s next: Company officials have stated they intend to have the project completed this year.
Property disposal
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the disposal of the property at 917 Garfield Ave., granting ownership to Kellhoff Properties, LLC.
Background: City staff issued a request for proposal for the potential purchase of the property on Nov. 22, 2021, which resulted in one bid by Kellhoff Properties.
Council documents state the developer intends to renovate the property and convert it into two rental units. In order to ensure that the building is not demolished, city staff recommended the structure be granted to Kellhoff Properties.
What’s next: Council documents state Kellhoff Properties intends begin construction as soon as they receive title to the property and expects to complete construction in six months.
