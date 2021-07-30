Despite a dousing early Thursday, Dubuque still has received 30% less rain than normal this year, as Dubuque County and many of its neighbors remain in drought conditions.
The U.S. Drought Monitor issued its latest update on Thursday morning. In the Telegraph Herald coverage area, a small area right around Dubuque is categorized as being in “severe drought,” as is an area that covers the southernmost portion of Grant County, Wis., the southwestern portion of Lafayette County, Wis., and a sliver of northernmost Jo Daviess County, Ill.
“Moderate drought” is reported in the vast majority of Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. The majority of Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa simply are considered “abnormally dry.”
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Cousins, the storm early Thursday doubled Dubuque’s July rainfall total. But that said more about how little rain had come before it than the storm’s potency — and not much more is forecast in the immediate future.
“Through yesterday, Dubuque had had 1.58 inches this month,” he said on Thursday. “Since this morning, though, it’s nearly doubled to 3.2 inches for the month total. The normal month-to-date is 4.5 inches.”
And July followed a very dry first half of the year. Cousins said Dubuque had received 30% less rain than normal this year. The normal for this time of year is 23.19 inches.
“We’re sitting now at 16.22 inches,” he said.
Earlier this week, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued a statement of concern in his weekly crop progress and condition report.
“We’re hearing about moisture-stressed crops, especially in the drought region,” he said.
That region included the top third of Iowa, including counties in the tri-state area.
What’s more, Thursday’s rain did not reach the whole area. Zach Timm, conservation agronomist for the Dubuque County Soil and Water Conservation District, said his family farm outside of Monticello, Iowa, did not receive any precipitation.
Still, in speaking with other area farmers, Timm said, most are not too concerned yet. Any concern so far relates in part to the soil type of a farmer’s land.
“If they have any sandy ground or any clay ground, it’s hard to have this little moisture,” he said. “But in a lot of Dubuque County, there’s a lot of silt loam. I wouldn’t say guys with silt loam are overly worried because we had near-record yields in some of those fields last year, with low rain levels.”
Timm said however, that corn especially is at a critical point in its development.
“We’re sitting a lot better than you’d think we are, but we could use cooler weather and a little rain,” he said. “Things could go south. Also, if you have dark, black soil, that’s going to pay off in this year.”
Unfortunately, Cousins said, there is likely not much rain on the horizon.
“There’s another chance Friday into Saturday, but it will be the last for a while,” he said. “It doesn’t look like a shift to a wetter pattern. Even long range, we’re not looking for any improvement at this time. Still below-normal rainfall is expected.”
Cousins noted that this week’s rains caused a brief rest in the heat that has lingered in the area recently.
“We’re looking at weekend highs of around 80 with a lower dew point, so it will be more comfortable,” he said. “That’s near normal for this time of year. But then, above-average temperatures are expected again.”