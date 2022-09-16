Dubuque Community Schools will host an informational meeting next week to provide an update on the district’s middle school consolidation study and give community members the chance to offer feedback.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road, according to a press release.
In April, school board members voted to approve a goal of consolidating the district's middle schools from three to two by no later than the fall of 2026, with a focus on creating feeder schools to the district’s two high schools. Board members in June approved working with Waterloo, Iowa, firm Invision Architecture to lead the study and planning process for the consolidation.
The release states that Thursday's meeting will provide an update on the progress of the consolidation study, as well as "the state of the three current district middle schools and a review of data and benchmarking information."
Attendees can listen to a presentation from Invision and school district staff members. Attendees then can ask questions and provide feedback at "a variety of topic-based stations."
A second community meeting will be held in October, according to the release. Presentation content will be shared on the district's website, www.dbqschools.org, following the meeting.
