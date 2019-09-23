A fire early Sunday heavily damaged a mobile home in rural Dubuque, but no one was injured.
The blaze at 17795 Peru Road, Lot 20, was reported at 12:02 a.m. When emergency responders arrived on scene, heavy smoke was coming from the home, “which had been vacant for some time and was currently unoccupied,” according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Sherrill firefighters extinguished the fire, but the home suffered about $15,000 worth of damage, a press release states. It said the home is owned by Penny Nard.
The release said the cause of the fire is not yet known and it remains under investigation.