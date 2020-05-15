A group of 10 Dubuque County Jail inmates filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging “cruel and unusual punishment” due to a lack of measures to protect them from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy flatly denies the allegations.
The handwritten complaint, which names the jail, jail staff and Gov. Kim Reynolds, seeks class-action status and requests an order directing state officials “to drastically reduce” the number of inmates in the jail and other correctional facilities. The suit also includes a request for court-ordered medical furloughs of some prisoners and that inmates 55 and older “with less severe charges” be released with GPS monitoring and placed on “home detention.”
No inmate or jail staff has tested positive for the virus to date, and the jail has cut its inmate population nearly in half since February, to the lowest point since at least 2006, Kennedy said.
Fewer than 100 inmates were being housed at the jail as of Monday. That compares to an average of 190 inmates in the jail daily in February and 169 in March.
Kennedy said the jail is screening all new inmates by checking their temperatures and filling out a medical questionnaire, including whether they have exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms in recent months. New inmates are being quarantined for 14 days before being transferred to the main jail space.
The jail also has two negative-pressure cells that can be used to isolate someone who might develop symptoms and test positive for COVID-19.
“It vents directly to the outside so his (or her) air won’t be circulating through the housing unit,” Kennedy said, adding staff members are wearing masks and protective gear.
Lawrence Jeffries, 48, though, claims “poor medical care and a lack of protective measure behind the walls of the Dubuque County Jail during the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19.”
Jeffries, of Hillside, Ill., was arrested and booked into the jail on July 8, 2019, on felony forgery charges. He was sentenced last week to a suspended 10-year prison term and two to five years probation. He also is being held on a Grant County, Wis., warrant for failure to appear in court.
“The state is not acting with sufficient urgency, and without intervention from this court, people will die unnecessarily,” Jeffries writes. “The kind of social distancing that helps slow the transmission of the virus is close to impossible in the confinement of the pods, with each prisoner housed in small cells by two as well as sharing showers and toilets. (T)his makes the transmission of the virus inevitable.”
Jeffries, in a supplemental filing to his complaint, also claims inadequate medical services are being provided by jail staff.
The jail is staffed by a nurse from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. An advanced registered nurse practitioner is at the jail at least once per week to see those inmates triaged by nursing staff, Kennedy said.
Advanced Correctional Healthcare provides oversight of the jail’s medical department, and all jail staff members are provided EMS training, including a medication management course, as required by law, Kennedy said.
The inmates are representing themselves in the suit and are not being represented by an attorney. The other inmates named as plaintiffs are Tim Schlarman, Brett Gilden, John Oglesby, Agustin Bon, Earnest Hunt, Calvin Lindsey, Austin Williams, Curent Brewer and Shannon Katka.