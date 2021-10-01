LANCASTER, Wis. — The safety of student-pedestrians and motorists at the intersection of North Madison and Elm streets became a topic of discussion during a recent meeting of the Lancaster Common Council.
In the end, no action was taken, but council members agreed to bring the issue back for discussion and possible action at their Oct. 18 meeting.
During the recent meeting, council members recognized Andy Robbins with a certificate of appreciation. Robbins recently retired after working as the crossing guard at the intersection of North Madison and Elm for several years. He would work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon, stopping traffic so students could cross and stopping traffic on North Madison so school buses could go from Winskill Elementary School to Lancaster High School.
A new crossing guard has not been hired. Instead, Police Chief Deb Reukauf has monitored the intersection to see if the city needed to hire someone for the position.
Reukauf said she heard from one resident on the first day of school concerned about the lack of a crossing guard but has not heard from anyone else.
Reukauf said that from Sept. 8 to 16, no more than four students crossed at the intersection any morning and the most crossing in the afternoon was eight.
She also said buses going to Winskill cross North Madison without problem. While she acknowledged that the main issue was buses going back to the high school from Winskill, she “was still of the opinion the city doesn’t need to hire someone to fill the position and the traffic flow at the intersection was fine at both times of the day.” The crossing guard position pays $5,500 per year.
The meeting started with Lancaster Community Schools bus driver Mark Hoffman presenting the Common Council with a petition from bus drivers that the city hire a crossing guard for the intersection.
Council Member Sarah Burks said she had three residents call her about the lack of a crossing guard.
“It only cost $5,500 for the protection of the community,” she said.
She also told council members to think about the frustration of the bus drivers trying to safely drive, plus having to supervise students on the bus.
Council Member Shayne LaBudda agreed.
“Are we better off with a person there? Yes, for $5,500,” said LaBudda.
Council Member Bob Schmidt said the council should go along with the recommendation of the police chief.
“It’s the police chief’s recommendation because she did the study and it’s her area of expertise,” he said.
Mayor Dave Varnam said he is torn on the issue.
“I see the safety concerns,” he said. “But I don’t think we should micromanage our police chief.”
Council Member Rose Oliveto said suggesting that buses take alternative routes when driving between the two schools would be a safety hazard.
“We’ve had (a crossing guard) for a long time. Why change it?” she asked.
City Public Works Director John Hauth said the city could request a traffic study from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to see if a traffic signal is needed at the intersection. It has been seven years since such a study was done.
Varnam asked Reukauf to continue to monitor the intersection. While not taking a vote on the issue, council members reached a consensus that it should be on the October agenda as a possible action item.