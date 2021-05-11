PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A longtime Platteville city employee has been recognized by a state association for his positive impact on local public works services.
Public Works Director Howard Crofoot recently received the William J. Rheinfrank Award from the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Public Works Association, according to a press release.
Crofoot has been employed by the city for nearly 25 years, where he oversees matters related to water, sanitary sewers, streets, signs, traffic signals, lights, sidewalks and trails, building maintenance, solid waste and recycling, and public transportation, the release stated.