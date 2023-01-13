Chloe Chapman, Addison Klein and Olivia Bellini stood in the Ice Harbor at Dubuque's National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium on Wednesday, looking down dubiously at the dock beneath their feet.
When they chose a research project on otters, analyzing the animals' scat wasn't exactly what the trio of Wahlert Catholic High School freshmen had in mind.
“Do you want to collect a sample?" asked Jared McGovern, the museum's director of conservation programs, with a grin. "We could look at it under a microscope and identify what they’ve been eating, down to the species. Looks like it’s mostly bluegill.”
The girls wrinkled their noses, but agreed they should at least snap a photograph for their research. Curiously, they examined the small lumps as their teacher, Korrin Schriver, watched approvingly.
Chloe, Addison, Olivia and their peers are spending the first two weeks of January studying the natural features of the tri-states as part of a class in Wahlert's inaugural January-term (J-term) program.
The school is offering nearly 20 different course options, including internships, courses through Northeast Iowa Community College, service trips and classes with unique subjects like sitcoms, religious art and leadership in sports. Each course ends with a capstone project, from presentations to portfolios and promotional materials for local businesses.
Principal Mariah Reeves said she taught in a J-term framework in her previous position at Mount Vernon (Iowa) High School and wanted to bring it to Wahlert.
"After getting to know the culture here at Wahlert, I felt it would fit really nicely in our programming," she said. "Because of the two-week time frame after Christmas break, it makes both first and second semester equal lengths … and it gives these kids experiential learning opportunities that are really unmatched in a traditional curriculum."
All students are required to take a J-term class and will receive credit for one semester-long course. Reeves said certain classes, including service trips to St. Louis and Costa Rica, required payment, but most did not.
In the course taught by Schriver, "ABCs of the Driftless Area," 17 students are learning about the natural history and various species that make their home in the Driftless Area of the Midwest, as well as how humans have impacted them. In small groups, they are completing research projects on topics from otters to waterfowl, which they will present to National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium staff on Friday.
“They’re getting a chance to learn and explore in a non-classroom environment … and (learn) about topics that are very different from what they might get access to in our typical course schedule,” Schriver said.
After they finished documenting the otter scat, Chloe, Addison and Olivia wandered over to observe zebra mussels clinging to a pile of nearby cages.
“When mussels die, are they just empty?” Chloe asked, touching the small shells.
“Yes, because the actual tissue of the mussel breaks down and degrades, so it’s just the shell left,” Schriver answered. “We want those guys to be dead, because they’re invasive species -- remember what we learned at the fish hatchery?”
Last week, the group visited Genoa National Fish Hatchery, and they have also taken hiking trips to local natural areas. On Wednesday morning, some students were ice fishing in the museum's harbor, and a raptor program was planned for that afternoon.
“I think it’s cool to learn about how the place you live in got to be the way it is now,” Olivia said.
Among the interesting topics she said the group had studied over the past week were sinkholes and algae.
Inside the museum, four students were hard at work creating a poster that depicted the growth, habitat and migratory patterns of peregrine falcons.
“I’m trying to make it look as much like this picture as I can,” said freshman Paislee-Ann Dress, pointing to a photo of a falcon in flight on her computer screen and picking up a black colored pencil.
"It's good," said freshman Raychel Willis, as she leaned in to examine the drawing. “Is that the underside of the wing?”
Sophomore Grace Miller said she appreciated that J-term let her take a deep dive into a topic about which she previously knew little.
"I think it’s good for teens to have two weeks away from school to learn about one specific thing and open our eyes up to opportunities that we might want to go into for a career later,” she said. “... It gives us a break and a breather to be able to do a project and put our heart into it.”
