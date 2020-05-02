CASCADE, Iowa — In the coming weeks, the City of Cascade's new outdoor swimming pool will be finished and ready to open to the public.
“We did a short leak test, and then they will fill it with water and leave it in for a week," said City Administrator Deanna McCusker. "The week of May 11, they will paint the pool."
McCusker said the pool will be ready to open June 1.
A key feature added to the pool is the "Cougar" slide, which represents Western Dubuque Community School District's mascot.
“The whole community is excited," she said. "We have been watching it through the construction process and into the spring. There is a lot of excitement in the community."