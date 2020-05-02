Pooling their efforts

Construction crews continue to work Friday on the new pool in Cascade, Iowa. The pool was filled with water this week to see if there were any leaks or other potential concerns. City Administrator Deanna McCusker said that the pool will be ready to open on June 1.

 Dave Kettering, Telegraph Herald

CASCADE, Iowa ⁠— In the coming weeks, the City of Cascade's new outdoor swimming pool will be finished and ready to open to the public.

“We did a short leak test, and then they will fill it with water and leave it in for a week," said City Administrator Deanna McCusker. "The week of May 11, they will paint the pool."

McCusker said the pool will be ready to open June 1.

A key feature added to the pool is the "Cougar" slide, which represents Western Dubuque Community School District's mascot.

“The whole community is excited," she said. "We have been watching it through the construction process and into the spring. There is a lot of excitement in the community."

