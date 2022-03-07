A story about the death of a Dubuque County Jail inmate was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between Feb. 28 and Sunday:
1.) Authorities ID Dubuque County Jail inmate who died after being found unresponsive
2.) New Starbucks planned at former restaurant site in Dubuque
3.) Company shut Dubuque COVID-19 testing site after cited at highest level for issues
4.) Former Dubuque school administrator surrenders license over wire fraud
5.) Dubuque man sentenced to 25 years in prison following sex crime retrial
6.) Documents: Flexsteel agrees to $1.3 million settlement with Dubuque, Mississippi workers
7.) New Dubuque schools superintendent to prioritize social-emotional learning
8.) Police: 2 injured when intoxicated driver crashes onto Dubuque golf course; 2 arrested
9.) Dubuque business owner receives statewide entrepreneurship award
10.) Divided Galena council OKs requests for major resort project
