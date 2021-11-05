A Dubuque church will host its annual Turkey Day event this weekend.

The free-to-attend event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St.

It will feature the church’s annual rummage sale and bake sale. There will be turkey-and-dressing sandwiches and pie to go. Masks are required for attendees.

For more information, call 563-599-3152.

