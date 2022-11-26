LANCASTER, Wis. — City leaders said a multinational packaging company is looking to expand its footprint in Lancaster, Wis.

Amcor has purchased 5 acres adjacent to its existing manufacturing property on Bemis Road, with plans to soon purchase another 4.5 acres from Nobleland Beef Farms, according to Lancaster City Manager David Carlson. Those acquisitions would double the company’s current 9.5-acre space.

