Police said one person was injured Friday when a car hit a moped in Dubuque.
John D. Truly, 14, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.
The crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Algona Street and University Avenue. The report states that Nicole L. Wolter, 32, of Dubuque, failed to yield at a stop sign and hit Truly, who was on a moped.
Wolter was cited with failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.