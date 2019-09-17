LANCASTER, Wis. — A federal lawmaker visited Lancaster on Monday to discuss a range of issues facing southwest Wisconsin, including immigration, economic development and climate change.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., said a growing workforce shortage will be exacerbated by the country’s “broken immigration system,” the reform of which he called a “political pingpong match.”
“We don’t have a huge baby boom taking place right now to replace workers,” he said. “We have a real challenge of being able to meet the workforce needs of the future and being able to support sound economic growth and the expansions that our businesses and farmers need right now.”
More than 25 area residents attended the “listening session” to share their concerns.
Immigration is an issue that resonates with Platteville automotive business owner Mark McFall, who has close connections to southwest Wisconsin’s Hispanic community.
He told Kind about the confusing treatment an undocumented immigrant family living in Platteville received from federal authorities. Two children were detained by immigration authorities for several months before being reunited with their parents in Wisconsin, McFall said.
Later, they received a letter informing them they had not been admitted to the country by immigration officers and must report to court for deportation proceedings, even though the children had been sent to Wisconsin.
“To me, it’s kind of cruel,” McFall said. “The (parents) assumed when the children showed up, they were under some sort of protection.”
Several attendees described the challenges that the agricultural industry is experiencing in light of low commodity prices and oversupply.
Louis Kieler, a Platteville dairy farmer, asked if federal grant dollars are available for water-conservation measures or infrastructure assistance such as manure digesters.
“We’re concerned about the groundwater as much as anybody,” he said.
Kind said he has introduced legislation to that effect with tax credits.
“It does help make it easier to manage the manure issue, not to mention producing energy at the same time,” he said.
Persistent floods were also on the minds of constituents, which they attributed to climate change.
Joe McDaniel, of Boscobel, said the issue “should be on the top of the list right now.”
Potosi Village Trustee Gary David said the village is at particular risk from heavy rain events, which scientists predict will increase in frequency.
Kind said he hopes to depoliticize the issue so that practical reforms can be implemented.
“The science is in and the clock is ticking, and unfortunately, we are running out of time in order to take action that could actually stem the worst effects of global warming,” he said. “Let science be our guide.”