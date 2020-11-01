Stasia and Mike Brannon’s home on Grandview Avenue is typically all decked out for Halloween, and Saturday night was no exception. Skeletons in the front lawn did the “YMCA,” and a fire-breathing dragon looked over the street.
Also among the Halloween decor were signs stating “See you next year” and “See you in 2021 Brannon Boo Crew!”
Stasia Brannon said the couple decided this year to have family over for dinner “to mourn the holiday.” The Brannons typically average at least 1,000 trick-or-treaters every Halloween, with a record of 1,200 kids seeking candy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brannons thought it would be best to forgo the typical crowd at their door.
“It was kind of an awful, horrible decision for us this year, but we kind of decided there’s no way to do this safely with 1,200 kids and 500 parents outside your house,” she said.
Dubuque, along with many other local communities, still held trick-or-treating Saturday evening. However, some nearby towns, including Asbury and Galena, Ill., canceled the Halloween tradition this year in the wake of the pandemic.
While hundreds of families still descended onto Grandview Avenue to trick or treat, those living on the street said they weren’t seeing near the usual 1,000 trick-or-treater average.
Micah Tuttle said he has videos from previous Halloweens of solid streams of trick-or-treaters going past his house.
“We were wondering if anyone was going to come,” he said.
Members of Tuttle’s family were handing out their usual candy and Bible tracts on a table outside their home, but this year they added hand sanitizer to the mix.
“It’s more important than candy, this year,” Tuttle said.
Many people with their lights on for trick-or-treaters set up on tables outside their homes, like Tuttle, so people wouldn’t have to knock on their doors. Emily Hundt said she saw one home that used PVC pipe to send candy down to trick-or-treaters below.
“I feel like it’s not as busy this year, but the night is still young,” Hundt said.
All sorts of costumes could still be seen along Grandview Avenue, from Disney characters to the Super Mario Brothers. A couple people also wore blow-up dinosaur costumes.
“Best friends” Danica McReynolds and Tegan Hendrickson, both 9, paired up to be an angel and a devil, respectively.
“We kind of did this last-minute,” Tegan said.
“We didn’t know what we were going to do, so we just decided this,” Danica added.
Dieunn Musser, another Grandview Avenue resident, said she was glad Dubuque officials didn’t cancel trick-or-treating.
“It’s been such a crazy year, and there’s been a lot of different information, and leaving it up to the communities is nice,” she said.
While Musser said her family likes seeing all of the different costumes on trick-or-treaters, they did decide this year to put out a box of candy on their doorstep instead of handing out treats in-person.
“We’re just going to go on the honor system,” she said. “In years past, kids have just taken it all and it’ll be gone pretty quickly, but we’ll see what they do this year.”
Brannon, who believes “Halloween is a season, not just a night,” was still glad to be able to see trick-or-treaters enjoying their decorations in the yard. She said they put out less decorations than most years to not draw as many people to the door, and the Halloween candy her family still bought was donated to nonprofits, including Resources Unite, St. Mark Youth Enrichment and the Teresa Shelter.
Though there were far fewer trick-or-treaters out, Stasia Brannon said, it was “silent torture” to only watch them walk by instead of taking part in the festivities.
“Last year, it snowed. I said, ‘Next year, it’ll be a Saturday, a full moon. It can’t get worse,’” she said. “We don’t say that anymore.”