Loras College seniors Derrick Olcott and McKenzie Eckert had each other’s backs.
The pair followed each other through the halls of a movie theater, alert and at the ready. As gunshots rang out, they hurried to stop the danger, ushering moviegoers out of the area.
The scenario was fake — the pair were in a simulator at Northeast Iowa Community College’s Dubuque campus that allows students to go through various use-of-force scenarios. The simulator also is used by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
But for the two Loras students, both of whom are majoring in criminal justice, the time in the simulator was an important tool in their educational process.
“Being here and doing it puts it into images in your head of what it’s really like to do it,” Olcott said of how the simulator mimics the real-life decisions that law enforcement officers make when considering the use of force. “It’s all really fast, but it’s about doing what’s best and the most safe.”
Olcott and Eckert are two of hundreds of students in the area pursuing a degree under the umbrella of the criminal justice system. Loras College, University of Wisconsin-Platteville and University of Dubuque all offer majors in the criminal justice system, and Northeast Iowa Community College and Southwest Wisconsin Technical College also offer programs related to law enforcement and legal work.
Those students have been studying in the field at a time when conversations across the country have been had regarding criminal justice reform and the role of law enforcement, particularly following high-profile incidents such as the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in 2020.
For local students in criminal justice fields, the drive to help others remains the main draw to the profession, according to UW-P sophomore Lydia Helle.
“People want to show for the most part that we are good people doing our best to help the communities that we serve,” she said. “... As far as student-wise, seeing all of these changes and hearing the news and stuff, it’s one of those things that could easily scare anyone from those fields. But I think at the same time, it’s brought a lot of people that say they want to be that change and see that change.”
Enrollment strong
For all but the largest local college offering criminal-justice-related degrees and programs, enrollment has remained fairly steady over the past five years.
UW-P reported that there are 569 students pursuing either a criminal justice or forensic investigation degree. While that’s down from a peak of 742 students in 2015, officials said the decrease is in line with the overall enrollment decline at the university during that time.
At Loras, the decline has been slight, from 50 students in 2017 to 46 students at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Enrollment in criminal justice degrees have hovered around 150 students at UD from 2016 to 2019, though that dipped in 2020 to 138 students.
Southwest Tech has had between 63 and 75 students in criminal justice programs from 2016 to 2020.
At NICC, the criminal justice transfer program began in the 2020-21 school year. That year, 25 students pursued the degree, with 32 students the following year.
Sarah Schneider has taught criminal justice classes at NICC since 2017, and she said interest has since “exploded.”
“I started with one of my classes where there were three students,” she said. “Now, five years later, I’m full and waitlisted. Criminal justice is just a big topic these days.”
However, Patrick Solar, UW-P associate professor in criminal justice, stressed that fewer students nationwide are pursuing law enforcement careers.
“The thing that has really impacted the number of young people predisposed to go into law enforcement is the war on cops and the idea that the police are somehow bad and evil,” he said. “It’s just been a ridiculous mantra that has been put forth based on a handful of very bad instances, George Floyd being one of them.”
Prior to coming to UW-P, Solar worked in law enforcement for 30 years in the Chicago suburbs. He said there always have been instances in which police have needed to use force to apprehend certain individuals, but it wasn’t until recent years that officers’ actions regularly have been recorded via body cameras and cellphone footage.
“Today, a police officer that tries to go out is filmed and has every bit of what they did second-guessed,” he said. “Just the tremendous backlash has some of the best police officers moving on.”
Dubuque Police Department Capt. Scott Crabill said the department has felt the impact of fewer people pursuing careers in law enforcement.
For example, he said 132 people took the department’s test in 2012 to begin the application process for open positions.
While those testing numbers stayed high for a couple of years, they dropped markedly around 2017. That trend has continued. The test was offered twice in 2021 — once in February and once in October — and Crabill said those tests drew 22 and 23 people, respectively.
“Since 2020, my opinion is you have a lot of media not showing law enforcement in a positive light,” Crabill said. “That’s affected people looking at this career field and saying, ‘Do I want to go into this?’”
RECENT EVENTS IN THE CLASSROOM
The ongoing public discussions and debates over law enforcement in recent years also have made their way into area criminal justice classrooms.
Solar said he encourages students to share their ideas and views on incidents such as Floyd’s death, but he stresses that following the law is the first priority of law enforcement.
“When we talk about these events, there are students that are perfectly willing to point out the injustices,” he said. “I embrace those students. The point, however, is that when we talk about what the police do, police aren’t in the social justice system. Students need to understand that these are justice issues, and the police officer is in the criminal justice business. Those are two very different things.”
Helle said the experience that UW-P faculty members have had in the criminal justice system helps when talking about recent events, but having younger people coming into the field is important in order to create change and new perspectives of the system.
“I think that hearing those new voices and having a new understanding of what’s going on in the world is great to bring in a new perspective that is refreshing to those fields and very beneficial to those fields,” she said.
Schneider said students often discuss current events in her class, noting that positive interactions with police are mentioned infrequently in the news or on social media.
While some people might base their opinions of a particular incident on a trending video, she said, the video doesn’t always paint a full picture.
“It seems in videos that things go from zero to 60,” she said. “But is that person in custody? Are their muscles tensing and the officer feels that? Are other people coming around? It’s about challenging students to look outside of the lens. … It’s not about changing their belief system — it’s about helping them to see the other point of view that they didn’t know before.”
Tony Quinn, an instructor in NICC’s paralegal program, said he loves it when students share their point of view on these sorts of situations, noting that they have talked about them more frequently over the past three years.
“It’s instructive to a point,” he said. “Because those cases can have such political overtones, I don’t focus on them. I use them as examples.”
John Shook, head of the UD sociology and criminal justice department, said his students brought up topics such as funding for law enforcement and the use of force following Floyd’s death.
Through all of the discussion, the desire to make positive changes in the criminal justice field was strong, he said, stressing that students need critical-thinking skills to see the entire picture of any incident.
“They are going to have the opportunity to have a tremendous positive impact, and I have the opportunity to help them understand what’s going on,” Shook said. “They don’t have to agree with what I agree with. They need some critical thinking and need to go through it, since they are going to be the ones that make the change.”
Edward Rosas, a senior UD criminal justice student, said discussions about events such as police-involved shootings have been brought up more frequently over his time in college.
“It’s brought up more than when I first started here,” he said. “Freshman, sophomore year, I don’t remember a lot of current-event conversations. I’d say in the last two years, there’s definitely been an increase, and I think it kind of just enhanced my learning.”
Being able to see these current events play out in real time also has been helpful, Rosas said, as he and his fellow classmates can debate an incident fully.
“Definitely everybody has their own views and opinions,” he said. “A lot of my friends and I, we always say that if you don’t agree with something, that’s why you’re in criminal justice. If you see something happen, make the change happen.”
Harlie Durr, a senior UD criminal justice major, said she hopes to bring some of what she has learned in discussions about current events to her future job as a police officer.
“Society is changing, and the justice system needs to change with it,” she said. “If you don’t talk about it, nothing is going to change. People won’t be educated about it and won’t know how to change it. Discussing those hard topics with the younger generation brings in new ideas.”
Valerie Bell, an associate professor of criminal justice at Loras, teaches the use-of-force class that Olcott and Eckert took last semester, giving students an inside look at how and when officers should use force.
“George Floyd’s murder was obvious. It was obvious what happened there,” Bell said. “But there are many situations the officers experience where it’s not as obvious.”
Students who take the class often say that they weren’t aware of how little time an officer might have to act in a situation, Bell said. That’s especially true after students use the simulator.
“They talk quite a bit about, ‘Oh, I wanted a do-over,’ and how that must feel when you have the power to use lethal force and what it must be like when you have to do that,” she said.
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Dave Boardman helps run the simulator for Bell’s class, prompting people on the screen to react in response to what the students say or do.
“They have to use their verbal skills,” he said. “They have a split second to make a decision.”
After going through scenarios, which may or may not include a scene in which using deadly force is appropriate, Boardman said he goes through the scenario with the students to show what actions were right and what could be improved upon.
Eckert said it took time for her to get used to having to raise her voice while in the simulator, but she was grateful for the experience.
“I didn’t really realize how fast it all went,” she said. “In the media, it can be seen as something that’s one-sided and you do assume you know about what’s happening.”
Olcott said the simulator allowed him to use his strong verbal skills to de-escalate situations before using a weapon was necessary.
He also said people tend to think they understand how a situation in which police used force occurred after hearing about it online, but they might not see the signs of danger that prompted an officer’s use of force.
“They weren’t there when these things happened,” he said. “People need to know what it’s actually like.”
FUTURE OF THE FIELD
Looking forward, those in the field stress that showing the positive aspects of criminal justice jobs will be important in recruiting the next generation.
Crabill said the Dubuque Police Department focuses a lot on recruiting at UW-P, Loras and UD, though its efforts were slowed as universities pivoted to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that classes are back to a more normal setting, he said recruiting will really ramp up this year, adding that another applicant test is being held in April to help fill positions.
He noted that the department also has the police exploring program, which allows high-schoolers to get hands-on experience in elements of law enforcement.
“We’re starting to see some of the kids we had as high-schoolers now in our department,” he said. “We really try to push all the opportunities that we have. … I think the nice thing of it is you can make a difference and make some positive change.”
Bell also talked about the need to recruit young people in a way that attracts them to law enforcement. She said focusing on what can be done to recruit more women and minority populations is important because people likely won’t want to work for an agency where no one looks like them.
“Agencies have to show young people that this is a place you want to work,” she said. “It’s a satisfying job where you get to do the right thing.”
Durr already has seen the positive impact that police officers can have through a recent internship with the Dubuque Police Department, she said. During a ride-along with an officer, she said, she watched an officer talk with a juvenile experiencing suicidal thoughts, turning the situation around and bringing the person out of immediate harm.
“I kind of hope I can be like that officer and make a difference here,” she said.
In addition to helping others, Helle, who aspires to be a medical death investigator, said the job allows for some excitement.
“I can’t just sit behind a desk,” she said. “I have to see action, and I have to be going. The career is really about that. There’s never a slow day. You’re putting together this big puzzle, and I’ve been drawn to that.”
Rosas said he is still exploring different job opportunities after his graduation this spring, but his desire to work in the criminal justice field has never waned.
“I just really want to help people,” he said. “I think that’s why most people get into criminal justice — to help people.”