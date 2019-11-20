The City of Dubuque and its partners helped clear the air over the past 10 years, largely through cleaner energy generation.
But vehicle emissions continue to be a source of concern contributing to ground-level ozone levels that have flattened out as other sources of air pollution drop, according to the latest data.
City Council members this week had a special work session to review the community’s efforts to improve air quality.
“We’ve made great progress,” said Dave Lyons, sustainable innovation consultant with Greater Dubuque Development Corp. “We’re well below federal standards, and that’s a trend that’s continuing.”
From 2008 to 2010, Dubuque exceeded federal standards for fine particulate matter.
The tiny particles — a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air — reduce visibility and cause the air to appear hazy when levels are elevated and impact groundwater quality. They can get lodged deep in the lungs and cause various respiratory health issues, said Gina Bell, the city’s sustainable communities coordinator.
Facing the likelihood of regulatory intervention, the city entered into a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency program through which communities undertake voluntary measures to improve air quality in the hopes of being granted greater leniency should they fall out of compliance.
Air-pollution levels in Dubuque have dropped 40% since 2010, according to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources monitoring data.
The closest air-monitoring station to Dubuque is in Potosi, Wis. That data is reported to the EPA to validate how well Dubuque air-pollution controls and programs are working to improve air quality and meet federal standards.
Alliant Energy in 2011 switched from coal to cleaner-burning natural gas at its Dubuque generating station, which later closed. The city in 2013 also spent $70 million on a retrofit of its wastewater treatment plant. Rather than incinerating byproducts created by the treatment process and releasing emissions into the air, the city now captures methane from its anaerobic digestion process to power turbines that generate electricity.
Dubuque County’s largest employer, John Deere Dubuque Works, too, switched from coal to natural gas.
Had the upward trend continued and Dubuque exceeded EPA standards, millions in federal transportation dollars could have been held up until restrictions were removed, including a prohibition on bringing new industry into the area.
“Dubuque being down 40% is a tremendous success,” Lyons said. “It means it’s not an issue for the environment, and it’s not an issue for the economy.”
But while air pollution from industrial and electrical utility sources fell sharply, Dubuque has failed to see such a dramatic decline in vehicle emissions that contribute to ground-level ozone.
Emissions from highway vehicles fell by more than 2,000 tons from 2008 to 2014, according to the latest available EPA data. That compares to 7,800 fewer tons of vehicle emissions in nearby and similarly sized Scott County over the same period.
“We have several thousand new employees who work in Dubuque but don’t live here,” Lyons said. “Which means you have more people driving into Dubuque and more vehicle miles traveled in Dubuque. We need to change how we drive, and we need to change the type of fuel we use when we do drive.”
Moving forward, Bell said, city leaders hope to reduce vehicle emissions with the completion of several large transportation projects, including the Southwest Arterial.
The four-lane highway, slated to open next summer, will connect U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park. That will divert and substantially reduce truck traffic through Dubuque, officials said.
Future initiatives include building three roundabouts along University Avenue and installing a next-generation traffic control system that uses artificial intelligence to alter signal timings in real time in response to changing traffic conditions.
That will improve traffic flow, reducing congestion and emissions by curbing the amount of time idling vehicles sit at intersections, said Chandra Ravada, transportation director for East Central Intergovernmental Association.