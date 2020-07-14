Members of the U.S. Marshals Service today arrested a Dubuque man who was wanted on first degree murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting on July 2 on Loras Boulevard.
Deonte Ellison, 25, was arrested today in Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Dubuque police Department. Police say Ellison shot and killed Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, in the 400 block of Loras nearly two weeks ago.
According to a press release, U.S. marshals narrowed the search for Ellison to a residence in Kalamazoo, Michigan this morning. Shortly after 10 a.m., marshals identified Ellison exiting the residence and took him into custody without incident.
Ellison was transported to the Kalamazoo County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Dubuque, the release stated.
