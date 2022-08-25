Dubuque City Council members this week approved a list of goals and priorities for the city, with a new focus on transportation infrastructure and workforce attraction.
Council members spent the last three nights finalizing the city's 2022 goals and priorities, which will determine what projects and initiatives will receive the most city staff attention and funding over the next five years.
The city's goals remained unchanged from the previous year, but council members introduced several new priorities this year for city staff to pursue. They are as follows:
Goals
Robust local economy
Vibrant community
Livable neighborhoods and housing
Financially responsible, high-performance city organization
Sustainable environment
Building a community that is viable, livable and equitable
Diverse arts, culture, parks and recreation experience and activities
Equitable transportation technology infrastructure and mobility
Top Priorities
Chaplain Schmitt Island Master Plan implementation
Air service future strategy and action plan
City workforce retention and attraction
Climate Action Plan implementation
STREETS program direction and funding
Comprehensive fire station locations
High Priorities
Poverty Prevention and Reduction Plan implementation
Housing incentive policy direction
Central Avenue revitalization plan
Catfish Creek sanitary sewer project
Five Flags Center options and next steps
Sutton Swimming Pool staffing and operational needs
