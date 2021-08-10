Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The City of Mineral Point has resumed the requirement that people visiting city buildings be masked.
The city announced the resumption of the mask policy based on recommendations recently made by Iowa County health officials regarding the high transmission rate of the delta variant of COVID-19.
Anyone visiting a city building must be masked.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.