Dubuque surgeons plan surgical center in SW Wisconsin
JAMESTOWN, Wis. — Construction is set to begin soon on an ambulatory surgical center in southwest Wisconsin that will be owned and operated by a group of Dubuque surgeons.
Dubbed the Upper Mississippi Surgery Center, the center will be built just past the Iowa-Wisconsin bridge in Jamestown, off Badger Road. It will focus on outpatient procedures such as hernia repairs, carpal tunnel releases and other same-day operations.
“It’s just a hop, skip and a jump away from downtown (Dubuque), … (so) patients who need to have less-invasive surgical procedures will be able to take a short ride over the bridge and have a lower-cost option,” said foot and ankle surgeon Nicole Jedlicka, of Dubuque Podiatry, one of 10 surgeons involved with the project.
The surgeons leading the project are all independent surgeons from the Dubuque area from four area practices — Dubuque Podiatry, Dubuque Surgery, Dubuque Orthopaedic Surgeons and Dubuque ENT Head & Neck Surgery.
Dubuque City Council decides on new name for city park
After more than 100 citizen submissions, multiple public meetings and months of internal review, Dubuque City Council members on Monday voted to rename a city park.
And it was a split decision.
In a 4-3 vote, the parcel at 16th Street and Kerper Boulevard formerly called Pyatigorsk Park was renamed to Sister City International Park.
The new name goes against the recommendation of the Parks and Recreation Commission to rename the parcel Jaycee Park, after the Dubuque Jaycees.
While City Council members David Resnick, Laura Roussell and Katy Wethal supported the commission’s recommendation, Council Members Ric Jones, Danny Sprank and Susan Farber, joined by Mayor Brad Cavanagh, believed that the new name should promote international harmony and cooperation in the same way the original name was intended to do.
“Our connection to the international community in this earth that we live on is an important one,” Cavanagh said. “We have an opportunity to keep that connection.”
Pyatigorsk Park was previously named after the Russian city of Pyatigorsk, a former sister city with Dubuque.
Dubuque district plans to create preschool center, offer wraparound care
Dubuque Community School District plans to open a preschool center that also will provide access to wraparound child care services for families.
Officials announced Tuesday that, pending board approval, the district will begin offering preschool programming in fall 2024 in a portion of the former Medline building at 7900 Chavenelle Road, while retaining preschool classrooms in each of its elementary schools.
The nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives purchased the former Medline building in December 2022, with plans to transform about one-third of the 67,000-square-foot building into a child care center operated by Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA.
At a meeting of the district’s educational programs and policy committee on Tuesday, Executive Director of Elementary Education Lisa TeBockhorst said she has been in communication with Dubuque Initiatives and many other local organizations over the past few months about the project, as part of the community engagement process for a state grant the district received last year.
The $10,000 Iowa Department of Education Blended Early Learning in Educational Foundations Grant, which the district received in February 2022, was designed to support exploration of programs that blend child care and early learning.
‘Awe inspiring’: More than 60 Orthodox priests congregate in Dubuque
It was a euphoric sight for Jeannie Sims on Tuesday morning.
Standing in the back of St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church in Dubuque, Sims watched as more than 60 Orthodox priests, garbed in black robes, joined together in monophonic chanting.
At the altar, His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael (Symeonides) of Chicago, dressed in golden embroidered vestments, led the divine liturgy as the morning sunlight streaked through stained glass windows.
The past 10 years had created plenty of challenges for the congregation of St. Elias, from the collapse of the old church’s roof in 2014 to the loss of its priest in residence in 2019. Despite these hardships, the parish remained devoted.
Tuesday, though, seemed to many like a new beginning.
“It’s delightful to see the priests choose our church to spend this time with each other,” Sims said. “We feel very blessed.”
The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago — similar to a Catholic diocese — hosted its annual retreat last week, inviting all Greek Orthodox priests from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Missouri to come together to reconnect as fellow priests and hold discussions on how parishes can be improved.
The retreat this year was held in Galena, Ill., but the closest Greek Orthodox church is in Dubuque, making St. Elias the place the priests of the Metropolis of Chicago chose to celebrate the divine liturgy on Tuesday.
First look: Voices Studios plans for grand opening in Dubuque later this month
It has been two years in the making over the course of a nearly 20-year evolution. But a longtime artistic vision will come to life for two Dubuque collaborators and the local creative community later this month.
The long-awaited grand opening of Voices Studios, a permanent art gallery located at 1585 Central Ave., will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 27.
The free event will be open to the public and will include live music, a cash bar, a painting demonstration and four inaugural exhibitions featuring two-dimensional artwork from regional, national and international creators.
Originating Voices Productions in 2005 as the creative arm behind the monthlong Voices from the Warehouse exhibition in Dubuque’s Millwork District, where it would take place annually for the next decade, Sam Mulgrew and Gene Tully later took their artistic vision to the streets, curating an ongoing mural collection since 2016.
Then in 2021, the two set their sights on the former Diamond Vogel Paint Store on Central Avenue, purchasing it for $130,000 upon the business’ closing.
“When we first came down to this neighborhood to work on a set of murals, we told the owner of the building to let us know if it ever went up for sale,” Mulgrew said. “We ended up purchasing it without it even hitting the market.”
Dubuque district committee proposes changes to graduation requirements
Dubuque Community Schools officials propose several changes to the district’s graduation requirements, including reducing the number of required credits, modifying electives and expanding opportunities for career exploration.
The district has discussed modifying its graduation requirements for several years. In the fall, a committee of teachers, administrators and district leaders began meeting to review the district’s graduation rates and requirements in comparison to those of other districts statewide.
At a meeting last week, representatives of that committee presented their proposals to school board members.
“We wanted to increase the opportunities for students to earn credit … and we also wanted to increase flexibility and choice,” said committee member Karin Anderson, a graduation coach at the Alta Vista Campus.
Currently, high school students in the Dubuque district must complete 46 semester-long credits to be eligible for graduation.
Those include eight English credits; six credits each in math, science and social studies; four wellness credits; two credits each in world cultures and fine arts; one credit each in applied learning and financial literacy; and 10 elective credits.
Under the proposed system, the number of required credits for English, math, science, social studies, wellness and financial literacy would remain the same. However, all other “directed electives” — in this case, requirements for world cultures, fine arts and applied learning — would be removed. Students would simply need to take 13 elective credits in any area.
