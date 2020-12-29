Authorities said three people were hurt in an ATV rollover crash Saturday in Dubuque County.
Alex J. King, 15, and William R. King, 18, both of Waukee, Iowa, and Abbygale M. Willging, 20, of Camanche, Iowa, were taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff's Department report obtained today.
Authorities said Alex King was operating an all-terrain vehicle on a property in the 11000 block of Oakland Farms Road with William King and Willging as passengers at about 2 p.m. Saturday when he attempted to make a U-turn in a driveway. The ATV left the roadway and traveled down a hill, landing in a creek.
All of the occupants were wearing seat belts.