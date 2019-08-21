Authorities say a Dubuque woman struck an ex-boyfriend with her vehicle Tuesday evening in the parking lot of a convenience store.
Gabrielle M. Bennett, 23, of 2136-1/2 White St., was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Jackson Street on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and willful injury. Bennett also was cited with reckless driving.
Court documents state that Lasean M. Brown, 28, of 2054 Jackson St., No. 1, was walking to a convenience store in the 1900 block of Jackson Street with his girlfriend Briana E. James, 21, of 457 Burch St., at about 7:01 p.m. when Bennett’s vehicle entered the parking lot and swerved to strike Brown.
Store surveillance footage shows Brown going onto the hood of the vehicle and then falling off onto the ground.
Police said Brown had abrasions on his right arm and scrapes on his legs. He told authorities that he and Bennett used to date about six months ago.
Bennett told authorities that she had attempted to swerve to miss Brown, according to court documents.