The sentencing hearing of a Dubuque man who sexually assaulted a woman and participated in an unrelated burglary has been postponed.
Lacking a presentence investigation report, Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter delayed the hearing at the request of defendant Dominoe L. Raggs to a date after the court receives the document from the Iowa Department of Correctional Services, which could take four to six weeks.
Raggs, 28, of 1460 Central Ave., No. 6, pleaded guilty on April 9 to third-degree sexual abuse, a second-offense sex offender violation, second-degree burglary and fifth-degree theft. At that time, his sentencing hearing was set for Friday.
Prosecutors recommended that Raggs be sentenced to 10 years in prison for each of the first three convictions, all felonies, and another 30 days for the misdemeanor theft charge, to be served consecutively, for a total of 30 years and 30 days in prison.
Meanwhile, Raggs requested that the court allow him to serve each sentence concurrently.
According to court documents, police said Raggs was one of three men who forced their way into the home Cody M. Dole, 24, of 47 E. 14th St., on Sept. 22. The three men, who were wearing masks, assaulted Dole.
Then on Nov. 25, Raggs allegedly held a knife to the throat of a woman he had recently met while he sexually assaulted her at a Dubuque apartment.