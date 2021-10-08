A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for his role in an armed burglary in February.
Cameron M. Gallaher, 19, recently was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and going armed with intent.
Gallaher also pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and possession of marijuana for unrelated incidents. For each charge, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail. He is credited with time already served.
As part of a plea deal, charges of first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony and assault with a dangerous weapon in relation to the burglary were dismissed.
Gallaher must reside at a residential treatment facility for one year or until maximum benefits have been reached as part of his sentence. He also must comply with a no-contact order issued for Zachary A. Tittle, 27, of Dubuque.
Court documents state that Gallaher and Jaden A. Johnson, 18, of Savanna, Ill., burglarized Tittle at Tittle's Dubuque residence on Feb. 27.
Gallaher knocked on Tittle's door and displayed a small knife, documents state. He pulled Tittle out of the apartment and onto the ground. Johnson then held Tittle down while Gallaher punched Tittle in the face. Gallaher then entered the apartment and stole a blanket and other items.
Johnson was sentenced to two to five years of probation in August after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony.