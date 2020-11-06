A local effort to improve students’ vision has received a $25,000 grant.
Dubuque-based Vision to Learn received the funding to support vision care from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation, according to a press release. It states that Vision to Learn was one of 12 organizations in Iowa to receive more than $240,000 total in funding.
Since its Iowa launch in 2016, which was supported by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Vision to Learn has provided more than 6,700 free eye exams and 5,400 pairs of eyeglasses to Iowa students.