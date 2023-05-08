DELHI, Iowa — Authorities said a Delaware County man tried to sell a boat that did not belong to him and also sought the services of a “suspected sex worker.”
Jeremy D. Klima, 37, of Delhi, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with first-degree theft and prostitution. His next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10.
Court documents state that Klima, owner of Delhi Boats, made a purchase agreement on Jan. 21 with a man for a boat worth $60,000. The man agreed to trade in his current boat for $16,000 at a later date, bringing the net sale of the new boat to $44,000.
The man provided a down payment of $10,000 for the boat and ordered a $4,000 trailer. Documents state that the man believed he could take the new boat as soon as the trailer came in. Klima indicated to the man that the new boat was traded in by another customer.
On Jan. 31, Klima asked the man for more money toward the down payment, and the man transferred him $15,000.
Documents state that the man went to Delhi Boats on March 4 to check the status of the trailer and was told by Klima the trailer should arrive the next week. The man also gave Klima $10,000 more for a total of $35,000 toward the boat.
On April 16, the man learned the boat still was owned by its previous owner. The man requested a $35,000 refund from Klima, but the money was not returned.
Documents in a separate case state that Klima also sought out the services of a “suspected sex worker” via text message between Feb. 28 and March 1. The message showed Klima asking the woman to come to his residence and agreeing to a starting rate of $400.
Phone data shows Klima and the woman were “in the same area on the same times” on those dates, but messages indicate Klima failed to pay the woman.
Klima was arrested on the prostitution charge on April 23 and on the theft charge April 25.