Dave Maloney helps organize a team of volunteer handymen that has proven critical to the function and improvement of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.
At least one day per week, a group of five or six men — most retired — meets in the museum’s boat shop to plan and chew the fat before getting to work on their project du jour. These projects come in all shapes and sizes — from building and maintaining the blacksmith shop exhibit in the early 2000s to welding metal displays when their joints wear out.
“When people say ‘What do you guys do?’ when I talk to visitors, I say we do everything maintenance can’t get around to, don’t know how to do or don’t have time to bother with,” Maloney said, laughing, on one such Thursday. “It can be welding or electrical or mechanical or carpentry or anything else. Sometimes we walk around, see something that needs to be done and say ‘Hey, is it OK if we do this?’ They say ‘Yeah, let me get you some paint.’”
The Museum’s Volunteer and Intern Coordinator Kristen Leffler said Maloney works unofficially as the leader of the group, helping her coordinate its services.
“He’s someone who comes in and we never have to worry about the quality of the work or what he’s doing,” she said. “He’s been a consistent presence. Having him at the forefront of that group, training them and knowing what to look for is a great help.”
Maloney was not always at the group’s head, though. Over their shared workbench at the back of the boat shop are several clipped obituaries, pinned to a bulletin board.
“There’s six guys that are there,” he said. “They’re all gone. The guy who got me started had already been here a long time.”
Maloney began in 2005 because he is a woodcarver and the group at the time needed help with the sign for what would become the museum’s blacksmith shop.
“I got sucked in, hooked after that,” he said.
Maloney speaks proudly of his team’s work getting the pistons moving on the William M. Black in the Ice Harbor.
“It had been sitting there 40 years!” he said. “But we found a ratchet, poured at least a couple of gallons of WD-40 in from the top and walked the ratchet. We manually broke the pistons loose and the gears loose. We pushed the ratchet up and let it back down, then pushed it back up until one of us got tired.”
That effort speaks, to Maloney, of the ingenuity the group routinely displays.
“None of us are steam engineers. None of us ever worked on a dredge,” he said. “But we crawl all over it looking for something. Nobody’s around here to tell us. Maintenance doesn’t know. We just explore. We’re all of a generation where we can do well with bubblegum and bailing wire.”
Maloney is currently driven to bring some fresh blood to the group, especially younger folks.
“Anyone who likes to tinker is more than welcome,” he said. “I mean it — more than welcome. Are you retired?”