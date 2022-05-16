MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Delaware County Relay for Life event will be held next month.

The event raises money for American Cancer Society and will take place from 5 to 11 p.m. on June 24 at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

The event will include entertainment, games for children, a silent auction and other activities. More information is available at bit.ly/3ywfEee.

