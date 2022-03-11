Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told a standing-room-only crowd in Dubuque this morning that she had not yet accomplished all she wants to, including when it comes to tax cuts and reducing government "overreach."
Today's stop at Dubuque American Legion Post 6 was Reynolds's third in as many days since officially announcing her re-election bid.
At today's event, she touted her campaign's momentum following her recent opportunity to provide the national Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union.
"I stood there and told your story," she told the crowd of 200.
Reynolds again painted a portrait of contrast between herself and the Democrat in the White House, and of the contrast between Iowa and states with Democratic majorities -- particularly in regard to the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As blue states locked down their citizens and their businesses, we kept them open," she said. "When it came to (school) mask mandates, D.C. said trust (Dr. Anthony) Fauci. Iowa said trust parents. We didn’t say it last week. We said it last spring."
Signs distributed to the crowd read "Parents Matter," opposite the Reynolds-Gregg campaign logo.
In a brief interview after her speech, Reynolds told the Telegraph Herald that she learned from allowing Iowans to operate without as many government regulations during the pandemic.
"We’ve figured out a path," she said. "That is putting our trust in Iowans. Every time we do, Iowans come through."
Reynolds told the crowd, "There's a lot left for us to do," despite her party having already pursued an aggressive conservative agenda in recent years. During that time, Republicans have controlled the governor's office and the state Senate and House of Representatives.
"We’re going to continue to embolden Iowans," she said. "We’re going to continue to work on workforce, continue to look at taxes. We’re going to continue to look at education. Even a lot of the bills that we passed, there’s still opportunity to do more with them."
In a release responding to Reynolds' re-election announcement, Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn said that rather than emboldening Iowans, Reynolds "has failed Iowans."
"She’s sold out our state to her wealthy donors, ramming through tax giveaways for millionaires," she said. "She’s bullied our children and teachers while defunding our world-class public schools. She’s failed to provide relief for working families and has doubled down on the punishing policies that worsened our state’s workforce crisis."
Democrat Deidre DeJear is the only Democrat currently with an active gubernatorial campaign. As of now, she has not yet filed her candidacy.
No other Republican has announced a competing primary run.
This story will be updated.